22nd NSF: Family affair as mother and daughter win medals for Lagos in weightlifting

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

It was a family affair event yesterday at the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged the Gateway Games, as a mother and daughter presented a good scenario on the weightlifting platform as both won medals for Lagos state.

The mother, Ronke Olarinoye, won gold and silver in 59kg women’s weight class, while the daughter, Florence Olarinoye, won silver medals in the 49kg weight categories.

Recall that Lagos State has already made its mark, with Ronke Olarinoye securing a gold medal in the women’s 45kg snatch category on the opening day, a strong start for the state.

Also, African Games gold medalist Omolola Onome Didih of Lagos has been a standout performer, winning gold medals in both the snatch and total lifts in the women’s 55kg category, adding to the state’s impressive tally.