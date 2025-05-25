21,082 candidates absent as JAMB releases 2025 UTME resit results

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

…Absentees to take part in mop-up exam; CBT centres involved in malpractice to be blacklisted

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 UTME resit for candidates affected by technical issues during the original exam.

Of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the exam, 21,082 (about 7%) were absent. While no specific reasons were provided for their absence, JAMB has granted them an opportunity to participate in the forthcoming mop-up exam. This waiver also extends to those who missed the initial main UTME.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the release in a statement on Sunday, emphasizing that performance patterns remained consistent with past years, despite ongoing investigations.

The board expressed concern over widespread malpractice involving some candidates, school proprietors, and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. A meeting of Chief External Examiners (CEEs), chaired by Prof. Olufemi Peters of the National Open University, reviewed and endorsed the resit results, with psychometric analysis by Prof. Boniface Nworgu.

In a reconciliatory move, JAMB also approved the release of results for under-aged candidates, except where litigation is involved. However, these results are not valid for admission as candidates had earlier agreed to admission terms during registration.

JAMB also resolved to release results of candidates implicated in online malpractice, such as “WhatsApp Runs,” as a one-time waiver, urging them to avoid such practices going forward.

CBT centres found guilty of malpractice will be blacklisted, and their owners prosecuted. Individuals involved in biometric and identity fraud during registration will also face legal action.

The board criticized the role of some unregulated tutorial centres in facilitating malpractice and called on government authorities to license and monitor such centres.

Despite challenges, the board reaffirmed its commitment to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) as a reliable means of reducing exam malpractice and promoting digital literacy. It also plans to engage management consultants to improve accreditation and registration processes.

Finally, JAMB condemned attempts to politicize the technical issues on tribal or sectional grounds, urging unity and caution against divisive narratives. The board praised its leadership for the professional handling of the situation.