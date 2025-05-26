21,082 candidates absent as 99% scored below 200 in rescheduled UTME — JAMB

UTME candiates.

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja —The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the recently conducted 2025 UTME resit examination for candidates at centres impacted by technical glitches, saying 99 per cent scored below 200

The results indicated that of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082, representing 93 per cent, were absent.

No reason was, however, given for the high absence rate of the candidates in the rescheduled examination.

The board, which released the results in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, said: “Of the 336,845, who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent.”

However, JAMB again, extended an olive branch to the absentee candidates by offering them opportunity to participate during the normal annual mop-up examination yet to be scheduled.

It said: “This waiver is also extended to the candidates who for whatever reason must have missed the initial main UTME.

“Despite the ongoing inquiries, performance analysis remains consistent (between 11 per cent in 2013 and 34 per cent in 2016) with results from the past 12 years.

“While this situation is unfortunate, it has also revealed numerous alarming practices perpetrated by candidates, certain proprietors of schools/Computer-Based Test, CBT, centres, which have exacerbated examination irregularities.”

The release of the results came after JAMB convened a meeting of its chief external examiners, CEEs, in all states of the federation to consider the results.

It further explained that after consideration of the report of the resit examination, and extensive deliberations thereon, a sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who is also the CEE FCT, was constituted to confirm that the results were in order and the CEEs reviewed the exercise and directed that an expert in psychometrics, Prof. Boniface Nworgu, be invited to analyse and endorse the results for subsequent release.

The board said further: “As part of the healing process, the meeting also resolved that the withheld results of the under-aged candidates (except where litigation is involved) who performed below the established standards be released.

“Such result does not, however, qualify them for admission, as they had previously signed an undertaking during the registration process acknowledging that only those who meet the prescribed standards would be considered for under-aged special admission.’’

Another important resolution taken during the meeting, according to the board, was the release of results of candidates involved in “WhatsApp Runs” and other misdemeanours

“This category of candidates were found to have been involved in illicit solicitation of assistance. The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, rather a once and for all waiver.

“Candidates were thus advised to refrain from joining questionable “WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.”

No high scorers in cancelled UTME results of 6 states

The examination body also explained that there were no high scorers in the cancelled results of the UTME in the five states of the South East and Lagos State affected by technical glitches.

“Only a handful scored up to 217 in the affected sessions, while 99 per cent scored below 200 marks, indicating that there were no high scorers in the cancelled sessions of the affected six states.”

JAMB said the explanation became necessary, following those it referred to as “opportunists,” who threw “misleading questions” at it regarding candidates who allegedly scored highly in the cancelled sessions and might desire to retain their previous results.

While noting that opportunists were on the prowl, the Board in particularly said: “The misleading questions posed by certain individuals regarding candidates, who allegedly scored highly in the cancelled sessions who might desire to retain their previous results are totally unfounded as only a handful scored up to 217 in the affected sessions, while 99 percent scored below 200 marks, indicating that there were no high scorers in the cancelled sessions of the affected six states.

“It is not unexpected that given our circumstances, some opportunistic and mischievous individuals may attempt to exploit the situation for personal gain, thereby attempting to discredit not only the CBT process but also the Board itself.

“A notable example is Mr. Olisa Gabriel Chukwuemeka, a first-year public health student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, who posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @swagpriest2, falsely claimed to have achieved a score of 326 in the 2025 UTME.

“This claim incited public outrage against the Board and was subsequently disseminated by various online platforms.

‘’Upon investigation, the Board found Mr. Olisa’s assertions to be entirely fabricated as he had doctored his original 2024 UTME score of 203, misrepresenting it as a 2025 UTME result with a score of 326.

“In reality, he sat for the 2025 UTME in Lagos State, where his actual score (prior to withdrawal) was 180. Following the exposure of his deceit, Mr. Olisa deactivated his account on X. There are similar cases of opportunistic attempts.”

“All results are now released, except those of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations.

“While releasing the results, it should be emphasised that recent discoveries, particularly by the security agencies, have necessitated the withdrawal of some of the results of implicated candidates across the country whose results have been previously released.’’