2027: Why I’m in coalition — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu & Luminous Jannamike,ABUJA

THE 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, said his involvement in the coalition of opposition parties, ahead of the 2027 election, wasn’t about positions but replacing bad governance with a better one.

Obi said this in response to reports that he had agreed to a deal with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to serve as Vice President in the 2027 polls.

It was alleged that, as part of the agreement, Atiku committed to serving a single term of four years and was prepared to sign a written agreement.

However, plans for a major opposition coalition, ahead of the 2027 general elections, are being closely guarded, with details of the agreement between Atiku and Obi remaining under wraps.

Sources disclosed that the two political heavyweights, alongside other opposition leaders, are working diligently to build a robust and viable coalition platform to challenge the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The coalition’s formation is seen as a strategic move to unite Nigeria’s fragmented opposition and present a formidable challenge to the APC in the 2027 elections.

For now, however, the opposition leaders remain tight-lipped, focusing on ironing out the final details of their alliance.

Obi on VP slot deal

However, Obi, who was not definite on the existence of such a pact, spoke on the sidelines of an event where he donated N10 million each to a school and hospital building project undertaken by the Anglican Church in Kubwa, Abuja.

The former Anambra State governor said: “I’m in coalition against hunger, a coalition against poverty, a coalition against ill health, politics for me is not about positions, it is about doing the right thing.

“Whatever you make of it (the report), I can tell you that, I Peter, have told you where I stand. I just came back (from Rome), I didn’t talk about politics, I’m talking about the education of these children. I’m not talking about positions.

“In this country, we are not talking about what we should be talking about. What we should be talking about is how we are going to educate our children.”

While making a N20 million donation to the Anglican Church School and hospital building projects, Obi described investments in education and healthcare services as key to national development.

He expressed sadness that the high rate of corruption in Nigeria was robbing the nation of the required funds to invest in critical areas of national life.

Obidients dismiss 2027 VP slot dealThe Obidient Movement on its part refuted the report linking its principal, Peter Obi, to the alleged pact with the former Vice President to serve as running mate for the 2027 polls.

The Director, Strategic Communications of the movement, Nana Kazaure, in a statement, said the refutal became necessary in the light of suggestions that Mr Obi has accepted the alleged offer in the proposed coalition of opposition parties.

Kazaure said: “The Obidient Movement has been inundated with calls from our members within and outside the country, including other members of the public, regarding a media publication claiming that our principal, Peter Obi, has been offered the running mate position to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the new coalition being formed ahead of 2027.

“Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space.

“While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever.

“Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition, is to provide a united front against and to tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out-of-school children and the myriad of other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria.

“At this point, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour Party, and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself.

“The Obidient Movement would like to advise against sensationalism and speculation on these matters. At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country.”

Atiku, Obi coalition details secret — Ex-VP’s aide

When contacted, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, told Vanguard that while significant progress had been made in the coalition-building process, specific details, including power-sharing arrangements, were still being finalised.

Ibe said: “What I can confirm is that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and all the opposition leaders are working diligently towards building a viable and robust coalition platform.

“The details are currently being ironed out, though I can’t confirm specifics at this stage. What I can say is that significant progress has been made, and it’s only a matter of time before the coalition is finalised and brought to fruition.

“As for the issue of the platform and other related matters, these are being carefully worked out. At this point, I believe the leaders are keeping their cards close to their chest. However, once the coalition is fully established, all the details will be unveiled.”

Coalition’ll defeat Tinubu on election day, if… — PDP

While alluding to forming a coalition, the PDP yesterday declared that a coalition involving political figures could deliver a swift and decisive victory over President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 presidential election.

The party, however, expressed optimism that such a coalition could conclude the election by 1 pm, provided key conditions were met.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, in a chat with Vanguard, said the success of the coalition hinged on genuine commitment, unity and the ability to harness widespread public discontent.

Osadolor said: “If these talks are pursued sincerely and reach a logical conclusion, and if ego doesn’t get in the way among these gentlemen, Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, then Nigeria could, indeed, be looking at a winning team.

“If Atiku and Obi truly commit to this alliance, as it appears they are already doing, and with El-Rufai also playing his part, I don’t believe Nigerians would be opposed to such a coalition ticket. Ultimately, this would be a case of Nigerians versus Bola Tinubu and the APC.”

The PDP NEC member highlighted the rising levels of hunger, insecurity, frustration, and depression across Nigeria as critical factors that could drive voters to support the coalition. He said: “Let’s not forget, less than four years ago, these two gentlemen together received over 13 million votes, compared to the 8 million votes INEC allocated to Bola Tinubu. ‘’So, if they join forces again, given the rising levels of hunger, insecurity, frustra

tion, and depression in the country, I don’t see why they couldn’t conclude the election by 1 pm on election day.

“My response to that is simple: kudos to the federal government. Let them keep releasing more funds. After all, the money doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to the Nigerian people. So, the more they release, the more it highlights the heartlessness with which they treat public trust and public funds. “No serious country hands out money for political patronage the way this government is doing. And let’s be clear; the political class makes up less than 10% of the Nigerian population.

‘’So how do you justify to the remaining 90% that this small group is misappropriating vast, almost unimaginable sums in naira and dollars, money meant for every Nigerian, born or unborn.

“The more they do this, the more they infuriate right-thinking Nigerians and motivate them to vote the APC out quickly. I encourage the President to continue on this path, so that Nigerians remain determined to remove him in 2027.

“What the President should be doing at this point is compiling a list of his life’s achievements and finding a quiet vacation place to retire to, saving himself the humiliation that awaits him at the ballot box.”

ADC remains a coalition party in Nigeria—Nwosu

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, a platform said to be under consideration by promoters of the coalition, is making adjustments to its Constitution to accommodate new entrants.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who confirmed this development, explained that he was stepping down from his position to pave the way for new hands to take charge of the party’s affairs.

Nwosu said: “We will be having our national convention very soon, and I won’t be contesting for chairman. I’m stepping down for fresh hands to take over. “We have also agreed to make it a lot easier for new members to come in and use our platform to contest elections. “Before now, you were required to spend at least two years as a member before contesting, but now, as soon as you join, you will begin to enjoy the rights and privileges of membership.”