2027: Umahi incapable of delivering S’East to you, Ebonyi indigenes tell Tinubu

Minister of Works, David Umahi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora AEISCID has asked President Bola Tinubu to discountenance claims by his Minister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi that he will deliver the South East for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the next general election.

Noting that the former Ebonyi governor lacks the capacity to accomplish such a huge task, the Ebonyi indigenes also expressed dismay over what they described as Umahi’s downright denial of marginalization of the South East geopolitical zone.

Umahi had in an interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking Tinubu’s second anniversary, boasted that all the South East governors are supporting President Tinubu for a second term, regardless of their current political affiliations.

However, in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, President of the association, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, regretted that “Nnamdi Kanu is still being tried by the Tinubu-led government despite genuine calls that he should be granted a state pardon”.

“People of the region are yet to see any vehement commitment from leaders like Umahi to use their influences to persuade the Tinubu administration to fix the real issues affecting our people.

“A good case in point is the aloofness of leaders like Umahi and indeed, the South East Governors in addressing the challenges faced by JAMB candidates in the entire region which all seem to every reasonable mind to be targeted at the people of the region.

“Ordinarily, if Umahi had the interest of the South East at heart, he should have been addressing this growing concerns on behalf of Ndigbo”, he added.

The group said despite Umahi’s claims, the South East is still plagued by critical infrastructural challenges, including deplorable road networks.

“We are aware that as a man insipidly desperate to impress his paymasters, Umahi is only interested in recouping gains and lots to be shared between him and his paymasters and not sincerely interested in actualizing the many bogus projects the administration has embarked upon such as the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway among others.

“To further drive home our point on the high level of deceit ongoing in the guise of ‘ambitious projects’ by the Tinubu-led government using Umahi as a conduit executioner, no existing road infrastructure in the South East region has been completed in nearly two years- from Enugu to Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha, Onitsha-Owerri, Enugu to Abakaliki or Afikpo to Okigwe highways. It is visible to even the blind that works have been ongoing on some of the roads awarded for nearly two years, leaving road users with struggles to use only a section of these roads.

“We recall that the above sad scenario was responsible for the Ugwu Onyeama accident in Enugu that claimed several lives”, he added.

Reacting t Umahi’s claim that all South East governors were working for President Tinubu, the leadership of AEISCID said: “We wish to hint the Tinubu administration of the very fact that the same egoistical Umahi has no political relevance to command, influence or commandeer leaders of the South East region on a political path to tow come 2027.

“The last we recall on his electoral outing was his collosal loss of his Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in 2023 where even as a sitting Governor, he couldn’t control a meagre five Local Government Areas in his Ebonyi South Senatorial district. Of course, we know how he allegedly used the influences of security agents and INEC’s top brass to be declared the winner of that Senatorial election he has manifestly lost before midday.

“In terms of political weight and influence, Tinubu ought to have known that Umahi weighs far below the average. From his reckless speeches to actions and inactions both then as a governor and even now as a minister, no serious political elite in the South East region can be easily swayed or influenced by Umahi except, perhaps for the few cronies he has been servicing in his home State of Ebonyi. We ask; what was his achievement as the longest-serving Chairman of South East Governors Forum?”

While cautioning the Tinubu administration against taking Umahi’s words and promise seriously, the group said; “Umahi is trying to strategically position himself as a leader and a spokesperson of the South-east region he has zero influence on.”