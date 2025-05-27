2027: Tinubu’s endorsements driven by performance, not fear of opposition – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, SEDC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North, has said that endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by Governors, Lawmakers and other Stakeholders ahead of the 2027 Presidential election is driven by his bold leadership and transformative policies.

The former Governor of Abia State, however, dismissed speculations that the growing wave of endorsements for President Tinubu’s re-election bid is a response to fears about opposition coalitions, just as he said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has nothing to fear from any coalition.

Answering questions from Journalists on Tuesday at the forum of the National Assembly, the former Senate Whi,p when asked if the endorsements are not because of fear of coalition, described the APC as “passionate about Nigeria” and focused on nation-building.

Kalu said, “No, no, no. I don’t think a party like APC has anybody to fear. We are the ruling party. We love Nigeria. That’s why many of us are building industries across the country to create jobs even outside government.

“There’s no fear at all. We are the ruling party, and we love Nigeria. Many of us are building industries to create jobs for our people,” he said. “If the opposition doesn’t criticize us, who will? That’s their job.The opposition must fight. That’s their job. But our job is to deliver, and we are doing our job perfectly well. In the coming years, Nigerians will appreciate what Mr. President is doing.”

On President Tinubu’s visit to the Vatican during the Pope’s inauguration, Kalu who clarified that the President had a personal relationship with the Pope, said, “The Pope personally invited him. He would have disrespected 1.8 billion Catholics by refusing.”

He also dismissed criticisms that a Christian official should have gone instead. “Mr. President is not just a Muslim; he is also a global leader. Respecting a papal invitation is beyond religion.”

When asked about the Southeast Endorsement and zone’s Party Loyalty The former Abia Governor further disclosed that the Southeast caucus of the APC had long thrown its support behind President Tinubu, even before other endorsements emerged.

Senator Kalu who pointed to a prior endorsement led by key South East figures, including Governors and Federal legislators, said, “we endorsed him weeks ago, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma and co-chaired by the Governor of Ebonyi and the Deputy Speaker.

“We initiated the national endorsement.” proudly displaying his attire which he described as symbolic of his support for the President.

Giving his verdict on Tinubu’s Economic Policies, Senator Kalu hailed President Tinubu for making tough, but necessary choices like subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, acknowledging the current hardships but emphasizing that these changes were essential for long-term national stability.

He said, “I’m not a politician. I’m a businessman. And this is the first President who ended the cheap money culture. People made money from nothing before. This President is telling us: make money the right way or don’t make it at all.”

The former Governor who maintained that Tinubu’s policies were already impacting the macroeconomic level, and projected that their benefits would soon reach everyday Nigerians, said, “Tinubu is not just a Southern President. He will be re-elected by both North and South because it’s in the national interest. We don’t want the country to break, we want it to thrive.”

Responding to a question on his plans for 2027 and his own political future, Kalu who reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituents and Nigeria with integrity and passion, said that while infrastructure and education have been priorities, his focus will shift to agriculture come 2027.

He said, “You must love people to serve them. That’s why I work hard. I don’t even keep a bank account. Everything I have goes into helping people—through roads, schools, agriculture, and my foundation.”

Senator Kalu also urged all Nigerian leaders regardless of party affiliation to speak the truth and focus on uplifting the people rather than trading blame or harboring bitterness.