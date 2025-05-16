2027: There will be nothing like political parties in Akwa Ibom — Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that by 2027, there will be no political parties in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the Senate, made the declaration during his midterm empowerment briefing held at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Friday.

He confidently stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray, claiming its “umbrella is in shreds and can no longer protect.”

In his words: “Let us salute the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno. Umo Eno is a man of peace, a man of God. I am not talking about those who profess God with their lips; I am talking about a man who practices God in his heart. Umo Eno has brought all of us together.”

Akpabio went further to assert that by 2027, political parties in Akwa Ibom State would be irrelevant, emphasizing that all political factions have collapsed to support his candidacy for the Senate and Umo Eno for Governor.

“As I speak with you, there is nothing like a political party in 2027 again in Akwa Ibom State. For the Senate of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, all political parties have collapsed to vote Senator Godswill Akpabio. For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have collapsed to vote for Governor Umo Eno.”

He added that the state has united to support President Bola Tinubu, Umo Eno as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for the Senate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party umbrella is in shreds and can no longer protect,” he reiterated.

Akpabio described Governor Umo Eno as a unifying figure in the state:

“We must salute Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. Umo Eno is a man of peace. He is a man of God—not just by words, but in practice. He has brought all of us together,” Akpabio said.

Midterm Empowerment Programme

During the event, 1,690 beneficiaries were empowered with various items, including:

30 mini buses

67 passenger tricycles (Keke Napep)

Cassava processing machines

Gas cookers

347 deep freezers

247 generating sets

Truckloads of 50kg bags of rice

₦500,000 cash grants for 2,000 beneficiaries each

The gesture, according to Akpabio, is aimed at supporting his constituents and encouraging sustainable development in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.