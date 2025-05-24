2027: S/West PDP must ensure Makinde gets party’s presidential ticket — Support group

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The Brave New Vision Support Group, a group mobilising for Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State ahead of the 2027 presidential election, has called for support from the South-West members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The convener and chieftain of PDP, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the zone must ensure Makinde emerges as the party’s presidential candidate in 2027.

Appealing to the newly inaugurated Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe-led South-West PDPZonal Executive Committee, Pearse said that the task before party leaders in the zone should be to mobilise for Makinde’s emergence.

“The primary objective of any political party is to win elections so that it can implement its policies to improve the quality of life for the electorate.

“At this point in time, as we enter the 2027 election cycle, the main task ahead of Ajisafe and his committee is to unite the South-West PDP political family.

“We must strengthen our structures in preparation for electoral victory at all levels of government.

“Makinde remains our best product for the PDP in 2027 presidential election. We must work towards actualising this project.

“The zonal exco must hit the ground running and start collaborating and mobilising all regions behind Makinde to liberate the masses,” Pearse said. (NAN)