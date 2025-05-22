2027: Reno Omokri endorses Tinubu, says Nigeria now more secure

Reno Omokri and President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Oduah

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

His endorsement comes hours after the leadership of the National Assembly and 22 state governors at an APC summit declared Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Omokri charged all Nigerians to support Tinubu, noting that in two years, he reduced the country’s national debt by $14 billion from the $108.2 billion inherited from the Buhari administration to $94.2 billion.

“On behalf of #RenosNuggeteers locally and globally, on this day of our Lord, Friday, May 23, 2025, I wholeheartedly endorse the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term in office, God sparing his life,” he wrote on X.

“I urge all my supporters to line up behind the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda so we can unite as one nation under God to make Nigeria great again.

“President Tinubu has reduced our total national debt by $14 billion from the $108.2 billion he inherited from the Buhari administration on May 29, 2023, to $94.2 billion today.

“Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, has completely, entirely, and totally paid off its debt to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF itself has struck us off the list of IMF debtor nations, which confirmed this in an official release on its website.”

Omokri praised Tinubu for ensuring that academic calendars in Nigerian universities have been uninterrupted by industrial action since he came into power.

The former presidential media aide highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Express Way, East-West Road and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway as some ongoing projects that the Tinubu administration should be commended for.

Omokri said Tinubu had outperformed ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in security, claiming that “throughout the eighth year of General Buhari, not a single bandit leader was arrested, killed or convicted. But under the Tinubu administration, more than fourteen notoriously murderous bandit leaders have been killed.”

He said that during Buhari’s eight years, parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and other states were occupied by bandits and that Nigerians living in Abuja could hardly travel to Kaduna.

“All that is history, as Nigeria is now more secure and has moved up in the Global Terror Index from the third most insecure country under Buhari to six. Therefore, I urge all Nigerians to join me and others in supporting President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office by 2027,” he added.

Omokri met Tinubu in October 2024 for the first time since the latter’s election in 2023.