2027: Peter Obi only authentic Presidential candidate, says PDP chieftain

Obi

…As Ag. LP National Chairman, Kingibe, others bemoan hardship in Nigeria

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Segun Sowunmi, declared that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remains the only authentic candidate for the 2027 elections.

He made this assertion during a talk show in Abuja on Friday, organized by some members of the Obidient Movement, powered by the Cyrus Group and the Free Nigeria Foundation, as part of the May Day celebration.

Dr. Sowunmi stated, “You know, I am of the PDP, but the future of Nigeria is in Peter Obi. He is the only genuine candidate; all others are fake.”

He explained that Obi is eager to see Nigeria succeed and is actively seeking answers to the country’s problems, unlike others who are simply waiting for opportunities they’re not yet ready for.

The PDP leader further said: “I am very uncomfortable with the way we are passing the baton between the North and the Southwest, leaving out the crucial Igbo zone, even when Obi, who is the future, is available.”

He recalled the history and circumstances that propelled Obi into politics, emphasizing that Obi’s goal is to change the country.

He challenged the Obidient Movement and Labour Party to emulate their counterparts in Brazil and work hard to lead the necessary change.

At the event, the Acting National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, said the party belongs to workers everywhere—whether in construction sites, hospitals, security, or other sectors. She emphasized that the LP takes workers’ welfare seriously, listing five key areas: equitable wages, labor rights, health and housing programs for workers, and enforcement of labor laws.

She argued that workers create wealth but often live in poverty, stressing that the struggle is for their well-being.

Senator Usman cautioned that a government might claim achievements that do not reflect in the people’s welfare, which would be a failure of governance.

She urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, quoting, “Stay the course; don’t sell your birthright for tomorrow’s children.”

Poet Dike Chukwumerije also addressed the crowd, urging Nigerians to prepare for inevitable change, even if it takes decades—emphasizing that it benefits future generations.

FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe also criticized Nigerian youths and obidients for not doing enough to take ownership of the country, warning, “You are too quiet, and we are going down in this country.”