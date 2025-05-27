2027: No automatic tickets in opposition coalition – Lukman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Salihu Lukman, former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest, has declared that the opposition coalition must reject automatic tickets for any candidate, including the president, governors, or lawmakers, in the 2027 general elections.

Lukman emphasised that internal democracy and accountability are critical to reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking during an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, Lukman outlined the coalition’s vision for a new political template that prioritises merit over entrenched interests.

He stressed that elected officials must be held accountable to both their party and the electorate, warning that the absence of such accountability undermines democracy.

Lukman stated, “Neither the president, governors, nor lawmakers should be granted automatic tickets or endorsements.

“While President Buhari benefited from an automatic ticket during his second term, the fact that it happened in the past does not make it right. If a mistake was made, we must acknowledge it as such.”

Lukman also addressed the contentious issue of candidate selection, insisting that party members must have the right to choose candidates through transparent processes.

He revealed plans to establish a blueprint committee to develop a comprehensive strategy for engaging state governments across Northern Nigeria, focusing on pressing issues such as poverty, education, and governance.

“Our commitment is to approach these challenges differently, and this must be made clear from the outset.

“When we talk about moving forward, we envision a political party that breaks away from the traditional model where candidates are chosen based on cultural or entrenched positions, and once elected, remain unaccountable,” he said.

The former APC chieftain further criticized the lack of viable alternative parties in Nigeria, accusing defectors to the APC of acting out of self-interest rather than public service.

He specifically condemned sitting governors who switch parties to secure second terms, describing such actions as a betrayal of public trust.

Lukman said, “It’s particularly concerning when sitting governors defect to the APC simply to secure a second term.

“In my view, such individuals may not deserve their positions in the first place. The Constitution grants governors certain privileges to enable them to focus on delivering selfless service without fear of losing their status. Yet, we see individuals who clearly do not merit these privileges exploiting the system.”

On the debate over whether the coalition should field a Southern candidate in 2027, Lukman maintained that equity and fairness must be balanced with democratic principles.

He argued that the candidate with majority support within the party should emerge, but cautioned against stifling internal competition.

He explained, “The notion of conceding implies that an election within the party will not take place.

“Our fundamental principle is that an election must occur, and the candidate with the majority support should be fielded. Issues such as equity and the argument that it is the South’s turn to lead for another eight years will be factored into the party’s internal negotiations.”

Lukman called for the coalition to prioritize building strong party structures led by individuals of integrity, rather than surrogates of aspiring candidates.

He warned that failing to do so would result in a repeat of past failures, where party leaders lacked the stature to hold elected officials accountable.

“Our priority is to ensure the party has the right leadership; leaders who are not surrogates of aspiring candidates but individuals of integrity who can hold others accountable. For example, a national chairman should have the stature to address the president if they are acting inappropriately,” he said.