2027: I’m expecting more defections to APC — Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon, Samuel Oyadongha, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, John Alechenu & Peter Duru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he is expecting more members of opposition political parties to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, before the 2027 general elections, just as the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party adopted him as the sole candidate.

The endorsements from governors and lawmakers signal deep internal consensus within the APC, effectively eliminating internal challenges to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The move also comes as opposition forces are rumoured to be coalescing around a new platform, possibly the African Democratic Congress, ADC, prompting the APC to reinforce unity early.

It will be recalled that a wave of defections hit some opposition political parties including the Peoples Democratica Party, Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP structure in the state, recently moved to the APC.

Similarly, six members of the House of Representatives announced their defections to the APC.

Also, while members of the Delta State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, formally defected from the PDP to the APC, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, two other lawmakers, Sunny Ifada and Yekini Idaiye and former council chairmen pitched their tents with the APC.

In Kano State, Senator Kawu Sumaila and some members of the House of Representatives moved from the NNPP to the ruling party.

However, President Tinubu yesterday, said that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of movement and association.

He also tacitly endorsed the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, describing him as a member of the think-tank team.

People’re getting out of sinking ships — Tinubu

Speaking at the National Summit of the APC, with the theme: “Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey so far’ held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu said it’s one party that is ruling and driving the aspirations of Nigerians.

“Before I speak, I just need to tell those saying one party system is not good, it’s one party ruling and driving the aspirations of Nigerians. Where do they stand?

“You don’t blame a people bailing out of a sinking ship when there is no life jacket. I am glad about what we have and I am expecting more to come. That is the game. We are in a constitutional democracy. Don’t forget the freedom of movement and association are not criminally punishable. Welcome to the progressives. Sweep them clean.”

Speaking on his endorsement, he said: “We will lead you on to that promised land. The resuscitation of the Nigerian economy is on course, the hope is standing before you, take it on.

“You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialized. The next two years will be great. We have the mission, we have the vision. To many of you I have not offered political positions, be patient, many things are coming.”

While declaring President Tinubu as sole candidate of the APC in 2027, the national chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje said: “As the chairman of the party and as the only recognised platform to field a candidate in any election, I, hereby, affirm the endorsement of the President.”

Earlier, 22 governors on the platform of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, passed a vote of confidence on the President.

The forum’s chairman and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who spoke on behalf of all the Progressives Governors present at the summit, also moved a motion for the adoption of Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate in 2027.

Uzodimma thereafter, put the motion to vote before the participants at the National Summit, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; members of the National Assembly, serving and former governors and APC members from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, who through a voice vote, adopted President Tinubu for a second term in office.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas described Tinubu’s economic reforms as transformative.

He said: “Despite the initial pain, reforms have boosted public revenues, increased foreign reserves, and restored investor confidence. GDP growth is at its highest since 2015.”

Reactions trail endorsement

Reactions from groups such as the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Ijaw National Congress, INC, and the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, however, elicited the endorsement of the President by 22 APC governors.

Endorsement is sycophancy, selfish — MBF

Speaking on the endorsement, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu said it was done for selfish gains.

Dr. Pogu, who was reacting to the development, said the decision of the governors was nothing but sycophancy and not based on the reality on the ground as it affects every sector of the country.

He said: “Nigeria is full of sycophancy. Yes, there are some areas or the Ministers of the President who have performed, like Wike of the FCT, like the Minister of Works who is changing the way we are doing roads and doing so many things quietly.

“But with regards to the economy, we are still in bad shape. The issue of insecurity is escalating across the country.

“For them to just say yes they endorse him, is because they feel he is a game changer and he can make things happen when others cannot. So, it is for their selfish gains rather than the reality on the ground. That is the truth.”

Nigeria sliding towards one party state—INC

Expressing worry over the endorsement, the President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, said the country is gradually sliding towards a one-party democracy.

Okaba said: “This should not be a surprise to any Nigerian or anyone else conversant with the political dynamics of this country. In fact, after the gale of defections to the ruling party, this move is seen as the next stage towards a one-party democracy in Nigeria. We cannot make further comments on this because of our apolitical nature.”

Govs should focus on delivering dividends to Nigerians —Afenifere

Reacting to the endorsement, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said it is not surprised, adding it was expected.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Justice Faloye, said: “What do we expect? APC governors will endorse an APC President. What they should all focus on is delivery of benefits of democracy and good governance to the people?”

It’s evidence of panic — CUPP

Describing the endorsement as evidence that all is not well within the APC, the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday, said it does not reflect the will of Nigerians.

National Spokesperson of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said: “This unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s term, signals deep unease within the APC camp amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation.

“The adoption of Tinubu does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

“This decision by APC elected officials appears to stem from fear of rejection by the electorate, who are grappling with severe economic challenges.

“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnection from the masses and an attempt to undermine the demo-cratic process.

“The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes.

“The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for our nation, and we will not allow the will of the people to be subverted.”