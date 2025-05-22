2027: I’m expecting more defection to APC – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

—Describes VP Shettima as member of the Think tank team

— Promises next two months will be great

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he was expecting more members of the opposition political parties to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, before the 2027 election.

The President also said that the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of movement and association.

Speaking at the APC national Summit where the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF and the National Working Committee, NWC of the party adopted him as the sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election, President Tinubu said it’s one party that is ruling and driving the aspirations of Nigerians.

He said: “You don’t blame a people bailing out a sinking ship. I am expecting more to come; that is the game. We are in a constitutional democracy that guarantees the freedom of movement and the freedom of association. Welcome to the progressives.”

On his endorsement, he said: ” The endorsement today, the carry go expression, I know the road.

“We will lead you on to that promised land. The resuscitation of the Nigerian economy is on course, the hope is standing before you, take it on.

“You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialised. The next two years will be great. We have the mission, we have the vision. To many of you, I have not offered political positions, be patient, many things are coming.”

While declaring President Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC in 2027, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje said:

” As the Chairman of the party and as the only recognised platform to field a candidate in any election, I hereby affirm the endorsement of the President.”