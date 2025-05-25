2027: APC’s Tinubu endorsement a desperate power grab  —  PRP

President Bola Tinubu.

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘s endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential bid, calling it a ‘desperate power grab’ rather than a true reflection of the people’s will.

The APC’s National Working Committee made the endorsement, the Progressive Governors Forum, and the National Assembly during the APC National Summit last Thursday.

In a statement signed by the PRP’s National Chairman, Dr Falalu Bello, the party said such endorsements ignore Nigerians’ struggles and weaken democracy.

“Democracy is not just about endorsements or party machinery; it is about delivering tangible service, security, and dignity to the people,” Bello said.

The PRP pointed to global examples to show that power gained through manipulation doesn’t last. For instance, in Ivory Coast’s 2010 election, Laurent Gbagbo tried to hold onto power with fake endorsements but was rejected by voters. Edgar Lungu lost to Hakainde Hichilema in Zambia, who turned the people’s anger into votes. Similarly, Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh, who wanted to rule for ‘a billion years,’ was forced to step down when the people’s will prevailed.

“Power, when rooted in the people’s trust, is resilient; when based on desperation and manipulation, it is fragile,” the PRP stated.

The party also highlighted Nigerians’ suffering, pointing to rising fuel prices, joblessness, insecurity, and a failing economy.

“When citizens whisper, ‘This is not what we voted for,’ it signals a fundamental disconnect between leadership and the governed,” Bello noted.

The party urged the APC and President Tinubu to deliver real results for Nigerians instead of relying on political endorsements.

The PRP declared, “The people’s voice, pain, and aspiration remain the ultimate arbiter of true power.

“We stand with the Nigerian masses who are crying out for real change, not power grabs. The future belongs to those who understand that power must be rooted in the people’s trust, not in the desperation of those seeking to hold onto it at all costs,” the statement added.

Vanguard News