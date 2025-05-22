2027: Anti-Tinubu coalition adopts ADC as platform — Sources

•Appoints ex-APC vice chairman, Lukman, to head the secretariat

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — THE former Vice Chairman of the former All Progressives Congress, APC, (Northwest), Dr. Lukman Salihu Mohammed, has been appointed to head the secretariat of a newly formed anti-Tinubu coalition.

The coalition, which was formed in March, is headed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The coalition also adopted the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as its official platform, signalling a strategic political realignment involving defectors from the APC.

Vanguard had reported that the ADC was under consideration by the promoters of the coalition. It also reported that the coalition was making adjustments to its Constitution to accommodate new entrants.

ADC’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, had explained that he would step down from his position to pave the way for new hands to take charge of the party’s affairs.

Nwosu said: “We will be having our national convention very soon, and I won’t be contesting for Chairman. I’m stepping down for fresh hands to take over. “We have also agreed to make it a lot easier for new members to come in and use our platform to contest elections.

“Before now, you were required to spend at least two years as a member before contesting, but now, as soon as you join, you will begin to enjoy the rights and privileges of membership.” However, a member of the coalition, who spoke with Vanguard, revealed that the coalition held a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday night to finalise its structure and strategy.

The source said: “Yes, it’s true”, adding that the ADC was unanimously adopted as the coalition’s platform.

“The ADC has been adopted as the coalition’s platform, and the secretariat will be headed by Dr Lukman Salihu Mohammed,” the source disclosed.

This move is seen as a significant blow to the APC, particularly in the Northwest, a region where Dr. Lukman wields considerable political clout and grassroots appeal.

The coalition is expected to issue an official statement soon, though details of its agenda remain undisclosed.

The source hinted at the challenges of managing such a diverse group.

He said: “You know, the coalition is like a polygamous family. You have to learn to manage the egos of politicians, as they tend to have very big egos.”

Meanwhile, Dr Lukman’s involvement in the coalition, despite his previous role in the APC, suggests a broader realignment of political loyalties and a strategic move to weaken the ruling party’s dominance in the North.

Another source, who elaborated on the coalition’s approach to unity, drawing a parallel to a polygamous family, said: “Even if the first child of the first wife is 30 years older, all first children are treated as equals. It’s about treating everyone as co-equals.

The source, however, emphasised the importance of inclusivity in maintaining cohesion within the coalition.

While the coalition’s exact strategy remains under wraps, its adoption of the ADC and the appointment of a high-profile APC defector like Dr Lukman suggest a well-coordinated effort to mobilise opposition forces.