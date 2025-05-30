2027: Abia Central APC backs Tinubu for second term

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia Central Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 elections, just two years into his first term.

The endorsement was made under the auspices of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), a group within the APC, during a meeting where defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and other parties were received into the APC.

In a communique made available to Vanguard after the meeting, the group, led by Coordinator, Pastor Pat Ikechi, and Secretary, Dr. Larry Isaac, expressed unanimous support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The communique highlighted the president’s achievements, including increased revenue allocations to states, unification of the exchange rate, repayment of a $3.4 billion IMF loan, and major infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

The group also lauded Tinubu’s tax reforms, the Students Loan Scheme, and the over 100% increase in workers’ salaries, describing these policies as transformative.

“We join the Progressive Governors Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, and our party’s leadership to endorse President Tinubu for a second term to continue his good works,” the communique stated.

The meeting also marked the formal launch of the Abia Central chapter of the Renewed Hope Partners.

Rep. Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, a member of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), officiated the event and commended Tinubu’s leadership.

“The humongous achievements recorded by President Tinubu-led APC administration through the Renewed Hope Agenda show that experience counts in the management of human and other resources. President Tinubu is, indeed, the leader Nigeria deserves at this present time,” Onuigbo said.

He urged RHP members to spread the message of Tinubu’s achievements across the region, stating, “We shall not fail, we shall not falter, rather we must fly on the wings of the initiatives of President Tinubu and his dream of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians.”

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, was also acknowledged for his role in establishing the Renewed Hope Partners.

Onuigbo assured that the efforts of Kalu and Tinubu would not be in vain, emphasizing the group’s commitment to mobilizing support for the president’s re-election.