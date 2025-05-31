2025 Guber election: I have capacity to return Anambra to the centre – APC ‘s Ukachukwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, returned to a tumultuous welcome by thousands of party supporters at the Chinua Achebe Airport, Umueri, during which he informed the people that he can take the state to the center by winning the election.

Hundreds of buses conveyed the supporters to the airport where they danced for hours before he arrived in the company of his wife and his running mate, Senator Ekwunife.

He said that his confidence to take APC to victory stemmed from the assurance from President Bola Tinubu who, he said, asked him to go and get Anambra for him.

Stating his readiness to carry out the president’s wish, Ukachukwu urged the APC supporters at all levels to be prepared for the enormous task ahead.

He said that he will immediately start consultative meetings with all stakeholders, including ward, local government and state officials of the party to plan for the campaign that will soon commence.

Ukachukwu described Anambra State as being “in darkness and lagging behind” because of its disconnection from the center and vowed to bring progress and development to the state if he wins the November election.

He called on party stakeholders to unite and work collectively for APC’s success in the forthcoming election, vowing to reward their support if elected.

“I urge all of you to go home and mobilize. Let’s work together in unity. If we win, I won’t appoint only myself or hoard power.

“I make this vow: I will not neglect or disappoint you. We must liberate Anambra so that everyone can live in peace and prosperity.

“Myself and Iyom Ekwunife will occupy only two positions, while all other positions, including Senators, House of Representatives i, House of Assembly members, Ministers, Commissioners, local government chairmen, councillors, supervisory councillors and many others, will come from the people I am seeing here.

” I therefore enjoin all of you to work hard in your various polling booths to earn the positions”, he said.

During the airport ceremony, Ukachukwu formally presented Senator Ekwunife as his running mate and handed her the APC flag, describing her as a seasoned politician with extensive experience in Anambra politics.

In her speech, Ekwunife assured that their joint ticket will bring victory for APC stating, “We are in this race to win, and we will pursue every legal avenue to ensure that Anambra State is aligned with the federal government in Abuja.”

State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike described Ukachukwu as the right candidate to win the governorship election.