2 killed, scores missing in renewed A-Ibom, Cross River boundary clash

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Two people have been reportedly killed and several others declared missing following a renewed boundary clash between Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The attack occurred on the morning of Monday, May 13, 2025, when armed assailants allegedly from Ikot Offiong stormed the coastal community, targeting fishermen, farmers and residents.

Raising the matter during plenary under Urgent Public Importance, Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Kufre Abasi Edidem, called for a permanent Navy base and increased gunboat patrols in the area.

“He also urged the House to liaise with NEMA, SEMA and other agencies to provide relief materials to affected families.

The House unanimously condemned the violence, with Speaker, Udeme Otong reiterating the government’s duty to protect lives and property.

He directed the Clerk of the House to formally notify the state government for immediate intervention.