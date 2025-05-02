2.9m Nigerian children suffer from malnutrition – UNICEF

A malnourished child.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that about 2.9 million children in Nigeria are suffering from Acute Severe Malnutrition (SAM).

The UNICEF Country Representative, Mrs Cristian Munduate, who said this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, noted that the affected children must be immediately taken to the Hospital for urgent medical attention to prevent their untimely death.

Cristian Munduate, who spoke at the handover ceremony of 40,000 ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) through the Child Nutrition Fund, added that over 40 percent of children in Kwara state suffered from the menace.

A UNICEF representative also said that the Kwara state government had contributed $100,000 to access the child nutrition fund, noting that UNICEF had brought in the same amount.

Said she: “From our records 2.9 Children in Nigeria are suffering from Acute Severe Nutrition, this obviously is not a good development. So it’s my considered opinion that the affected children should be immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention to prevent untimely death.

UNICEF introduced the child nutrition fund to boost investment in policies and programmes. UNICEF is committed to partnering with the state of Kwara to combat malnutrition, particularly during the first 1000 days of life.

“The challenge of over 40 percent of children being stunted and nearly 300,000 children affected by wasting, requires urgent attention to address these issues.”

She attributed the causes of severe acute malnutrition to the consequences of poverty, climate change, lack of access to food, and security issues.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Jubril Shaaba Mamman, said that the “desire to positively impact the lives of Kwara children and at the same time improve the narratives in nutrition indices in the state” informed the decision to accept UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund programme.

“UNICEF offered a platform called the child nutrition fund, where the organization will partner with any state government that is ready to pay at least $100,000 to provide RUTF for malnourished children.

“This partnership has resulted in the procurement of RUTF, which we are here today to officially receive from UNICEF.

“Our partnership with UNICEF is not just a collaboration but a strong mission to uphold the fundamental rights of women and children. And we will continue to make major advances towards improving child health and nutrition.

“This nutrition commodity is designed to restore health to sick children and give them the hope of a brighter and productive future.

“I want to appeal to parents with malnourished children to take them to health facilities to enjoy the RUTF.

“I also want to challenge our health providers to ensure these food commodities are expertly dispensed and judiciously utilized.

“I urge us all to prioritize our health and the health of our children for our individual well-being and for the prosperity of our nation.”

Speaking on the topic, Combating malnutrition in Nigeria: The lifesaving power of RUTF, Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health at the University of Ilorin, Aisha Bolakale, said that tragically, only about 20 percent of the affected children currently receive the treatment they need in the country.

Prof Bolakale added that “Nigeria is facing a severe nutrition crisis — one of the worst globally.

“According to UNICEF and the National Bureau of Statistics:Over 35 million Nigerian children under five are malnourished.

“An estimated two million of these children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) every year.

“Without intervention, up to 400,000 children with SAM die annually — more than 1,000 deaths per day.

“These are not just numbers. They represent our future — the next generation of Nigerian doctors, engineers, educators, and leaders.

“Yet, many will never have the chance to grow, thrive, or even survive.”

Vanguard News