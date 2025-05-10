10 things to know about Dr. Sidi Ould Tah who will succeed Adesina as AFDB president

Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, former Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Finance, has been elected as the 9th President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

He will officially take over in September 2025 from Nigeria’s Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has served two terms since 2015.

Tah’s election took place at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he emerged victorious among five candidates after securing the vote of the Board of Governors – made up of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the Bank’s 81 member countries.

Here are 10 key things to know about Dr. Sidi Ould Tah:

1. Early Life and Family

Dr. Tah was born on December 31, 1964, in Mederdra, southeastern Mauritania. He grew up in an intellectually inclined household, with parents who were French-speaking teachers.

2. Academic Beginnings in Mauritania

He started his university education at the University of Nouakchott in Mauritania before pursuing further studies abroad.

3. Impressive Academic Credentials

Dr. Tah holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France. He also earned a DEA (Diplôme d’Études Approfondies) in Economics from the University of Paris.

4. Banking Sector Debut

He began his professional career at the Mauritanian Bank for Development and Commerce (BMDC), laying the foundation for a lifelong engagement with finance and development.

5. International Development Experience

In 1996, he joined the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development in Khartoum, Sudan. He later held a leadership role at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Saudi Arabia.

6. Presidential Adviser in Mauritania

In 2006, he was appointed as an adviser to the presidency in Mauritania, expanding his influence in economic policy and governance.

7. Ministerial Role

Dr. Tah served as Mauritania’s Minister of Economy and Finance in 2008, helping to shape national economic policy during a critical period.

8. Leadership at BADEA

In 2015, he became Director-General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). He served in this role for 10 years, strengthening financial partnerships across Africa.

9. Multilateral Backing

His election as AfDB President was backed by a diverse coalition of regional and non-regional member countries, a testament to his wide-ranging credibility and leadership record.

10. Set to Succeed Adesina

He will take over from Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, whose decade-long leadership at the AfDB was marked by significant development milestones. Dr. Tah is expected to bring a unique blend of regional insight and global economic experience to the role.

