Withdraw Reno Omokri’s nomination to preserve integrity of governance, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Pharmacist Chinedu Ikeagwuonwu Klinsmann, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately withdraw the nomination of Mr. Reno Omokri as ambassador-designate, describing the move as a grave betrayal of party loyalty, public trust, and the foundational principles of democratic governance.

Pharmacist Klinsmann, a public affairs commentator and consistent critic of political opportunism, said it was shocking that a man with a long and documented history of hostility, misinformation, and calculated denigration of the President could be elevated to represent Nigeria on the global stage. According to him, the nomination insults the sensibilities of loyal party members and undermines the integrity of the Tinubu administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He noted that Reno Omokri has been one of the most garrulous and boisterous political actors in Nigeria’s digital space, notorious for peddling half-truths, fanning ethnic tensions, and mocking the health and person of the President, then candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“From 2021 through 2023, Omokri persistently used his social media platforms, especially Twitter (now X), to spread vicious attacks against President Tinubu. On May 5, 2022, he tweeted: ‘Bola Tinubu can’t even stand straight or answer basic questions. This is not what Nigeria needs in 2023. He’s physically and mentally unfit to lead,'” Klinsmann recalled.

The APC chieftain also pointed to Omokri’s deliberate mockery of the President’s “Emi Lokan” declaration during the APC primaries, interpreting it as a reflection of entitlement rather than statesmanship. According to Klinsmann, these attacks were not mere political banter but an orchestrated smear campaign designed to delegitimize Tinubu’s candidacy and erode public confidence in his leadership.

Klinsmann further referenced Omokri’s multiple tweets and interviews reviving long-dismissed drug allegations related to Tinubu’s past in the United States. On August 15, 2022, Omokri tweeted: “A drug lord from Chicago cannot lead Nigeria. We will not allow a Pablo Escobar wannabe to take over Aso Rock.” Despite the lack of any conviction, Omokri amplified the forfeiture narrative as though it were a moral death sentence, branding Tinubu as unfit for leadership. “A man who forfeited $460,000 to the U.S. government over narcotics has no business aspiring to lead Nigeria,” Omokri said in yet another tweet.

Noting Omokri’s divisive rhetoric, Klinsmann condemned his attempts to stoke ethnic disunity, citing a September 28, 2022 post where he accused Tinubu of advancing a “Yoruba Consolidation Agenda.” The APC chieftain said, “Omokri referred to the President as an ethnic merchant and alleged cronyism, further polarizing an already fragile national discourse.”

On the 2023 general elections, Klinsmann reminded Nigerians that Reno Omokri was among the loudest voices labelling the process a fraud. “INEC and Tinubu robbed Nigerians in broad daylight. We don’t recognize this stolen mandate,” Omokri tweeted on March 2, 2023, without providing any evidence. Klinsmann said such unsubstantiated attacks were designed to incite public unrest and delegitimize Nigeria’s electoral process before the world.

He also drew attention to Omokri’s crude ridicule of Tinubu’s health, including videos mocking his gait and mannerisms. “Such behavior is beneath the decorum expected of anyone seeking to represent Nigeria abroad,” Klinsmann said. “Diplomacy demands restraint, integrity, and respect. Omokri embodies the opposite.”

Klinsmann didn’t stop there. He noted that Omokri consistently accused Tinubu of financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of Lagos, alleging a culture of godfatherism and control over public finances. “He even challenged Tinubu’s academic records,” Klinsmann added, pointing to the 2022 tweet where Omokri wrote: “I went to Chicago myself and obtained verified documents. It will be a shame if this man gets anywhere close to Aso Rock,” referring to the President’s academic history at Chicago State University.

Pharm. Klinsmann stated that Omokri even created a campaign with the hashtag #TinubuAcademicRecords, to “torment and discredit” President Tinubu in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

Klinsmann criticized Omokri’s repeated condemnation of Tinubu’s economic policies, calling them “economic terrorism,” especially the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates, which Omokri said had impoverished Nigerians.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was not spared either. Omokri regularly derided him as a “puppet of the Lagos cabal,” and used him as a proxy target in his campaign of vilification against the Tinubu administration. Klinsmann emphasized that such a man, who openly scorned the President and Vice President, could not possibly be trusted with the delicate responsibility of representing Nigeria diplomatically.

He further noted that Omokri’s duplicity knows no bounds. In 2022, he staged protests at Chatham House in London to discredit Tinubu before the international community. According to Klinsmann, this was “the height of political madness and betrayal,” and now the same man seeks to wear a diplomatic toga.

Beyond political contradictions, Klinsmann referenced several controversies involving Omokri in recent years. He recalled that Pastor Paul Enenche once filed a remand order against him. He noted how Damien Igbokwe, in January 2025, warned security agencies about Omokri’s attempt to incite ethnic hostility by circulating an old Biafra-era video of Major Kaduna Nzeogwu.

“In August 2024, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, legal counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, accused Omokri of disseminating derogatory posts about the Igbo”. Even Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Klinsmann added, had listed Omokri among known figures fueling Igbo-phobia in Nigeria. “How can such a man be trusted with diplomatic representation of the same nation whose unity he has so consistently undermined?” he queried.

Klinsmann insisted that the nomination should be withdrawn for several reasons. First, it contradicts the very spirit of loyalty and patriotism that the Tinubu administration has championed. “You don’t reward betrayal with appointments,” he said. “Doing so sets a dangerous precedent for political opportunists who think that noise and character assassination are the keys to relevance.”

Secondly, Klinsmann warned that Omokri’s elevation threatens party cohesion. “This is a man who fought against everything the APC stands for. Now we want to reward him while sidelining loyal party men and women who stood through thick and thin?” he asked.

He emphasized that diplomatic postings are not rewards for political theatrics but platforms of national dignity, and Omokri, whose conduct has repeatedly violated the boundaries of decency and national unity, cannot serve as Nigeria’s face abroad.

Klinsmann concluded by urging President Tinubu to act in the national interest and withdraw the nomination immediately. “This is not just about politics. It is about what kind of leadership we want to promote. It is about whether integrity, loyalty, and decency still matter in our national life.”

He called on the President to appoint individuals who reflect the values of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and who can represent Nigeria with honour, discipline, and patriotism. “Nigeria deserves better. The Tinubu administration must not align itself with those who tried to tear it down,” Klinsmann said