Wike sets conditions for peace in Rivers, demands inclusive reconciliation

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

…Says Only Sincerity and Stakeholder Involvement Can End Crisis

By Daniel Abia – Port Harcourt

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has outlined conditions for achieving lasting peace in Rivers State, stressing that only a sincere and inclusive reconciliation process can resolve the lingering political crisis.

Speaking on Friday during a church thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt to mark the 70th birthday of former federal lawmaker Ken Chikere, Wike declared that peace in the state cannot be achieved without genuine efforts from all parties involved.

He maintained that the emergency rule declared by the President helped avert a deeper crisis, warning that political grandstanding and public protests—such as the recent nude demonstration by women—will not bring peace.

“There is no need of embarrassing our women to be naked outside,” Wike said. “No amount of such can bring peace, no amount of such blackmail can bring peace. What can bring peace is for you to humble yourself and say, for the interest of the state, I want everybody to work together.”

The former Rivers State governor criticized traditional rulers and elders in the state for their alleged silence or partiality, accusing them of failing to initiate reconciliation efforts.

“I challenge any Rivers so-called elder, even the traditional rulers—what attempt have they made in over a month since the President’s declaration to bring about reconciliation?”

Wike emphasized that all critical stakeholders must be part of the peace process, including members of the State and National Assemblies, the two dominant political parties, and other prominent leaders.

“If any group will be excluded, it means there is no total peace,” he warned. “Seeing me alone does not bring peace… There are critical stakeholders that must be involved.”

Addressing his loyalists, especially the 27 pro-Wike members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who recently secured a legal victory, Wike urged them to celebrate their success and remain committed to peace—anchored on sincerity and broad-based dialogue.

“Let it be yes, I am not coming to play like a decoy… That cannot be a sign of peace,” he concluded.