Why Wike should forfeit his PDP membership – CP-PDP

Wike

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on the national leadership of the party to invoke relevant provisions of the PDP Constitution and strip the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, of his membership.

Speaking after the group’s weekly technical review meeting in Abuja on Sunday, Protem National Coordinator of the CP-PDP, Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, said Wike’s open declaration of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) undermines the PDP and violates the party’s constitution.

He stated: “The FCT Minister has publicly aligned with the APC to pursue their victory in the 2026 FCT Council election and the 2027 Presidential election, in direct breach of Section 10(6) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which prohibits members from aligning with other parties to undermine the PDP.”

Nwachukwu stressed that Wike, by his actions, has effectively relinquished his membership of the PDP and should no longer be recognized as a party member.

“By publicly declaring loyalty to the APC, Chief Wike has declared for the APC. He can no longer be deemed a member of the PDP,” he added.

He also accused Wike of persistently violating Section 58 of the PDP Constitution through his public attacks on the party and its leadership.

The CP-PDP urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately invoke Sections 29(2)(b) and 59(1) to expel Wike from the party, warning that continued tolerance of his actions is harmful to the PDP’s unity and integrity.

“The delay in expelling Wike is now vexatious to loyal party members. The NWC must act decisively,” Nwachukwu said.

The group also directed all professionals within the PDP to sever political ties with Wike, reaffirming its commitment to the unity and stability of the party.