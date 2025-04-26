Why we’re creating Destination 2030 project – Musawa

L-R: Abiola Abdulkareem, Special Assistant to Minister, Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy on Sub-national Partnership and Tourism; Imran Garba Duba, Special Adviser to the President on Partnership and Innovation; Chairman of Cavista Holdings, John Olajide; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and Dorothy Duruaku is the Director of International Tourism Relations and Cooperation, Department of Tourism at the Destination 2030 Data Platform Strategic Retreat, Held at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, yesterday, said that the Destination 2030 project of the ministry will be used to reposition Nigeria in the eyes of the world.

Speaking at the Destination 2030 Data Platform Strategic Retreat held at John McGee Hall, Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ekiti State, the Minister said the project is one of the core eight initiatives of the Renewed Hope Cultural and Tourism Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“So, we want to use our cultural, creative and tourism assets, to create content. where the interest is in Nigeria, is the content. And when you talk about that content, our beautiful landscapes, the beaches, just the beauty of nature in Nigeria adds to that content that you speak of the country. So we want to use that to change the mindset of people.

“That is where our power lies. So we want to use that to change the mindset of the global community as to what Nigeria is. And, you know, part of that story and part of that journey is to use a destination such as Ikogosi Resort as a rallying point to bring people into Nigeria so that they can experience and change their mindset as to who we are as a people.”

She added ” I want to thank Mr. President, because of his prompting and mandate that he’s given that we must deliver this to the Nigerian people.”

Speaking earlier at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Presidential Suite at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, the Minister disclosed the ministry is intentional in working with the private sector ” in developing and harnessing tourism potential in Nigeria.

She pledged that the Ministry would work with Cavista Holdings — the parent company of Glocient Hospitality, the concessionaire and manager of the resort — in developing and promoting the site as a global destination.

She also disclosed that the federal government is committed to ensuring the provision of much-needed infrastructure, particularly easier access to the resort to help it thrive.

She disclosed that discussions were already underway to facilitate this, stating:

“In order for us to deliver destinations such as Ikogosi as holistic tourist attractions — not only for domestic tourism but also for global tourism — we must put up the needed infrastructure, and access must be a key focus.”

“I have already started discussions with the state government and, of course, other MDAs through inter-ministerial collaboration, to ensure that access to Ikogosi becomes much easier. We want people coming from Lagos to be able to fly directly into Ado Ekiti and then drive a shorter distance to the resort.”

Musawa emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaborations, noting:

“It is really about conversations with other MDAs to ensure that everyone pulls their weight to deliver on this destination. “That attention to detail that we have seen has met a sort of rallying point with nature. And this beauty that you see here is something that we really want to deliver for domestic tourism and international tourism.”

Musawa after a guided tour to some of the facilities in the resort, described it as “magical”.

The minister, who said she was completely blown away,” added this is “absolutely magical.”

“They have raised the bar and it should be maintained.”

“What has been done here can be replicated in any part of the world.” assuring that her ministry would do everything possible to bring both domestic and international traffic to Ikogosi Warm Springs and Conference Centre.

Lanre Balogun, the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Cavista Holdings, managers of the Ikogosi Resort, commended the minister for her dedication and commitment in growing the tourism sector in Nigeria.