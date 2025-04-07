Why we‘re constructing 4 pry schools — Kebbi Govt

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State Government has explained the reasons for the ongoing construction of four mega primary schools in the state.

This is as the government said one of the primary school is on the verge of completion.

According to the government the four mega schools formed part of the campaign promises of Dr. Nasir Idris prior to his election in May 2023.

In a statement, Commissioner of Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, said Governor Idris had, during the electioneering campaigns identified lack of sufficient structures as part of the problems bedeviling education sector in the state.

“He had noted that the mega primary schools- each one in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru would be built to take in more pupils under a special intervention to introduce skills acquisition and development.

“His Excellency sad the misconception that education is entirely for the purpose of getting white collar jobs or getting automatic government employment will be addressed as pupils get introduced to self employable and self sustaining skills.

“All the four mega schools whose construction began few months into the life of the Dr Nasir Idris’s government have all advanced and are about to be completed. I, in the company of some visiting journalists were in Yauri today to inspect level of work there. Workers were on site putting finishing touches in a race to deliver as agreed.”