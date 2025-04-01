George Turnah

By Bayo Wahab

George Turnah, the Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-South and Convener of Bayelsa Mega Rally for Tinubu and Wike has explained why Bayelsa is the ideal place to celebrate President Bola Tinubu and his minister, Nyesom Wike.

Turnah said the planned rally by the New Associate group is not an endorsement of President Tinubu’s second term.

The New Associate group is reportedly a PDP faction loyal to the former Governor.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the PDP member said in addition to the rally, the group plans to thank and celebrate Wike and President Tinubu for appointing some notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State into his administration.

“Why are we doing the rally in Bayelsa? The New Associate is a grassroot organisation. We want to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter and in doing so, we also want to do a rally to thank Mr President for his choices of appointment of some notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State, which in our estimation are performing and doing very well,” he explained.

Recall that the Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State recently warned against the group’s plan to organise a rally or host Wike in his state.



Given the recent political crisis in neighbouring Rivers State, the governor said the planned rally is a plot by a ‘PDP renegade’ to disrupt the peace in his state.



“As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State.

“Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted. I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state,” Governor Diri warned.

Despite the governor’s warning, Turnah said the rally would take place in the state but not on any Bayelsa State Government property.

Vanguard News