Why we defected to APC — Oborevwori, Okowa, PDP stakeholders

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — In a major political shake-up in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and several key stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made Wednesday after a high-level stakeholders meeting held at the Government House, Asaba.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, explained that the decision to abandon the PDP was born out of the need to align with a political platform that would better serve the development goals of the state and the interests of Deltans.

“For some time now, the media has been speculating about the political direction of Delta State,” Aniagwu said. “Our Governor and leaders have been carrying out wide consultations, and after careful deliberations, we reached a unanimous decision. The political temperature has changed — the taste of the palm wine, so to speak, has changed — and we must adjust our drinking pattern accordingly.”

He continued: “This move is aimed at ensuring that Delta State continues on the path of development, security, and progress. Remaining in the PDP, given the current circumstances, would only truncate that journey.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Senator for Delta South and pioneer PDP Chairman in the state, Senator James Manager, emphasized that the decision was not taken lightly, but was a necessary response to the internal issues plaguing the PDP.

“I have been with the PDP from the very beginning, so this is a very emotional moment for me,” Manager said. “But when a ship is sinking, you don’t stay onboard out of sentiment. We had extensive consultations, and today marks the climax of those discussions. What we have now is a collective and unanimous decision to chart a new course.”

Also present at the pivotal meeting were Delta State Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, members of the National and State Assemblies, commissioners, local government chairmen, and other party officials and stakeholders.

The defection represents a significant shift in Delta State’s political landscape, marking the first time since 1999 that a sitting governor and a former governor have collectively abandoned the PDP for another party.

With this move, Delta State politics enters a new era, as the former PDP stronghold braces for what many are calling a realignment of forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.