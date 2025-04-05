Why the US needs to reverse tariffs on China – GMIA

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

By Chioma Gabriel

The Goods Made In China Importers Association (GMIA) has urged the U.S. government to withdraw the 34% tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, warning that the move has already provoked retaliatory measures from China.

In a statement signed by GMIA Chairman Charles Udeogaranya on Friday, the group appealed for the removal of the tariffs in the interest of global economic stability.

The GMIA argued that de-escalating trade tensions would serve the common economic good and help prevent a potential global recession, which would disproportionately impact developing economies, especially in Africa.

Udeogaranya noted that the global economy has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19-induced recession, and reigniting trade wars through punitive tariffs risks setting back progress.

“We strongly believe that China and the U.S. should be close partners, working together for mutual economic benefits and a more peaceful world,” he stated. “Tariffs and actions that undermine national sovereignty—such as the U.S.’s repeated disregard for China’s position on Taiwan—are counterproductive and harmful to global cooperation.”