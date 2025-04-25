Why security challenges must be tackled now — Govs

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—WORRIED by the worsening state of insecurity caused by increasing crime rate, banditry, kidnappings and destruction of property across the country, the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, yesterday, tasked security agencies to confront the security challenges directly just as it set up a subcommittee to work with the heads of security agencies.

Recall that there have been killings in Plateau and Benue states as well as other parts of the country by marauding herdsmen.

The governors, after an extensive National Executive Council, NEC, session in Abuja, also threw their weight at the Chief of Defence Staff’s innovative security initiative that would be designed to strengthen national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

The meeting had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who briefed the governors on the current security situation in the country, including its severity and proposed solutions.

According to them, as part of nipping in the bud, the insecurity situation in the country, the committee would synergise with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Also present at the meeting were governors of Kwara, Edo, Imo, Zamfara, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Borno, Ekiti, Delta, Osun, Kaduna, and others.

Govs’communique

A communique by NGF Chairman and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State reads in part: “We, members of NGF, at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Chief of Defense Staff on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response. The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.

“Governors also commended the Chief of Defence Staff and indeed the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development on unlocking the economic potential of land through a federal-state partnership for land reform. The minister outlined ongoing housing initiatives under the renewed hope programme and proposed a comprehensive land registration reform to formalise land ownership, enhance tenure security, and boost internally generated revenue across states.”

The governors welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to catalyze investment, improve urban planning, and enhance land-based revenue generation.

Fielding questions from journalists at the end of its meeting, the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said the committee set up, desirous to achieve results, would work with the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; Director General of Department of State Services, Mr Adeola Ajayi and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Uzodimma said: “The forum has set up a subcommittee of NGF to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for immediate solution to the security of the country and that is why our admiration for technology-driven solutions presented by the CDS cannot be overemphasized.

“The Forum received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited, PSGN, aimed at revitalizing the electricity distribution sector through private sector investment.

“Under the proposed agreement, PSGN will assume operational control of select distribution companies (Discos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies, and establish a meter production facility to enhance service delivery and energy across states.

“The Forum noted that the partnership seeks to improve electricity distribution efficiency, support job creation through local manufacturing, and relieve states of legacy sector liabilities. Governors received the proposal and would examine the opportunities and benefits therein.”

We need State Police now, says Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on his part, emphasised the importance of establishing State Police in Nigeria.

Answering questions from journalists after the meeting, Sani said: “Some people say it’s an indictment, that the governors are not doing enough. In my opinion, it’s not an indictment.

“I do agree that we have a limited role to play concerning the constitution of Nigeria. Don’t forget that even tomorrow, by the grace of God, it’s one of the areas we are going to look at the negativity looking at the possibility of the creation of self-police in Nigeria, which for me would go a long way in addressing insecurity, particularly at the sub-national level.

“But of course, as governors, we must take responsibility. Take, for example, Sarpani Karuna. When I came in, I inherited a system where we had a series of communal religious clashes before I became governor.

“But I can tell you in the last 18 months, or precisely almost 20 months since I took over, we have not had one single religious or communal clash. So for me, I believe as a leader, you have to lead by example by making sure that you carry everyone along.

“You make sure that you handle the problem of insecurity and ethnic merchants. They’re everywhere.

“Where we come from, we have states that have to address this issue of diversity. And in Kaduna, we try as much as possible to make it something we build on and strengthen our state.

“Of course, I agree with the National Security Council, but I also believe security agencies in Nigeria should step up and do what is right.

“You can see that even the Chief of Defence Staff addressed us today. And it’s a very important meeting where we look at the areas of synergy between the security agencies and the state governors.

“But of course, in my last interview, I already declared that we are not hiding enough goods on the ground.

“So, no matter how we try to address the issue, we have to look at other aspects, particularly looking at non-Kaduna-Chika approach.

“Because when you look at the security agencies in Nigeria, look at the military. As I said, we have less than 300,000 soldiers. We look at the military personnel in Nigeria. We look at the entire police personnel in Nigeria. There are less than 400,000.

“We are a country of about 230 million. So, we have to look at other areas of addressing the issue of insecurity. That is the reason why I believe we have to work, all of us, together. We don’t need to blame each other.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa said: “Our engagement with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum is to brief them about the progress of the renewal of cities and estates programme and the request for land in all the states that have not given us the required land that we need.

“Secondly, is the impending programme that the ministry is about to embark upon, which is the National Land Registration and Titling Programme, we need the collaboration of the state governments and thereby ensure that because of the establishment of the National Land Commission, which is a commission, we intend to establish, will operationalise the Land Use Act, which is in the constitution.

“And, we have to come and brief them so that we discuss and ensure that we remove all the grey areas that the governors are feeling that we are taking over their responsibilities in the Land Use Act.”