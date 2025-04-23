Why Oborevwori, others dumped PDP – Manager

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – Former Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, has explained the reasons behind Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with other prominent party leaders in Delta State.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, Manager described the PDP as “a party in trouble,” likening it to “a boat that is already capsizing.”

Manager, who is also the pioneer chairman of the PDP in Delta State, said the decision followed extensive consultations by the party’s leadership to determine the way forward.

“Consultations have been going on for some time now, and the climax is what you’re witnessing here today in Asaba,” he stated. “We have discussed, disagreed to agree, and ultimately reached a unanimous decision due to the troubling state of the PDP.”

Reflecting on his long-standing association with the PDP, Manager said: “As the pioneer Chairman of the PDP, you can imagine how I feel. But we cannot remain in a boat that is clearly sinking. We have taken the inevitable step to move on. This decision was not made individually but collectively.”

He also referenced recent developments within the PDP that disillusioned many party members, including a resolution passed by the PDP Governors Forum during a meeting in Ibadan.

“A few days ago, PDP governors met in Ibadan and resolved against any merger with other political parties. As disadvantaged as PDP is, with only 11 or 12 governors, how do you plan to win a national election against an incumbent president?” he questioned.

According to him, that resolution “killed the spirit of many PDP members,” and evoked memories of 2015, when the PDP lost power to a coalition of opposition parties, including splinter groups from within.

Manager also criticized the current leadership crisis in the PDP, particularly the confusion surrounding the office of the National Secretary. He noted the legal tussles and conflicting decisions from party leaders over the rightful occupant of the position.

“How can a party go into a national contest without clarity on who is authorized to sign documents submitted to INEC?” he asked. “It’s becoming ridiculous, with different people making contradictory claims. A political party must be structured and organized to win elections.”

Concluding, Manager stressed that the PDP’s current state is unprecedented in its history. “The PDP has never been in this kind of mess before. With all sincerity, the Delta PDP family cannot continue to remain in that capsizing boat. This is why we have resolved to chart a new course.”