Why I’ll never support Peter Obi – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has stated that he will never support Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, in any future political race.

Seyi Law, who endorsed President Bola Tinubu during the last election cycle, made the declaration during an interview on the Teju Babyface show.

He attributed his stance to the conduct of Obi’s supporters, popularly known as the “Obidient movement,” accusing them of insulting his wife and children.

According to the comedian, Peter Obi’s refusal to condemn such behaviour makes him undeserving of his backing.

“The moment you cross that boundary from me to my children, mother, and wife, there is no forgiveness. That is why there is nothing on earth that Peter Obi can do that will make me support him,” he said.

Seyi Law likened Obi’s supporters to a “cult” that does not accommodate independent thought, stressing that targeting his family members is something he cannot overlook.

“They attacked my children and my wife. As long as Peter Obi does not call them to order and he keeps denying that they are doing that, he will never get my support. Let Peter Obi wear the garment of Jesus Christ today, he will never get my support,” he added.

He further criticized the nature of political discourse among some of Obi’s followers, stating, “Hate or love me, my personal way of life is between me and God. Any organisation that does not support free thinking is a cult.”

While noting that he doesn’t dwell on personal anger for long, Seyi Law emphasised that attacks on his family leave a lasting impact.

“One of the good things that God has done for me is that my anger does not last long. Personal anger for me does not last long. The only place it lasts long is when you leave me and attack my children, mother, and wife,” he said.

