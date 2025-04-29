What sunglasses fit my face?

Photo by Francesco Paggiaro / Pexels

With summer just around the corner, it is time to consider buying a new pair of sunglasses. But how do you choose the right ones, and which ones will suit you best?

We’ve collaborated with EyeOns to help you find the perfect eyewear for the season.

Round face shape

The round face shape is among the most widespread and easily recognizable due to its signature soft edges and equal width and length, with no sharp angles. When it comes to choosing sunglasses, we recommend sticking with square or rectangular frames — they will add angles and balance your overall look. In general, a lot of options will work well, although you should avoid round frames since they won’t complement your style.

Square face shape

The square face shape is characterized by a strong jawline, a broad forehead, and equal width and height. It is the polar opposite of a round face shape, meaning that it will get a mirror treatment: opt for round and oval glass frames to soften your jawline. Aviators can add some extra curves, while cat-eye or semi-rimless frames will highlight your cheekbones. We recommend avoiding boxy frames — they will most likely create a disproportionate look.

Oval face shape

The oval face shape is by far the most common, and its balanced proportions, combined with a gently rounded jaw, make it perfect for almost any type of glasses. While you are free to experiment, EyeOns experts suggest avoiding overly large frames since they might disrupt natural symmetry.

Heart face shape

Photo by Bennie Lukas Bester / Pexels

Heart-shaped faces have a wider forehead that tapers to a narrow chin, generally combined with high cheekbones. This face shape generally works well with aviators or rounded bottoms that balance a wider forehead. However, you can also try out cat-eye frames to accentuate cheekbones or rimless frames to soften the lower face.

Diamond face shape

The diamond face shape is rather rare, and some guides might not even mention it, considering it a subtype of the oval face shape. This isn’t true — diamond faces are uniquely characterized by angular shapes, a narrow forehead and chin, and expressive cheekbones. That makes it perfect for cat-eye or oval frames: they highlight cheekbones and create a unique feel. However, you can also try browline sunglasses to visually add width to a narrow forehead.

Rectangle face shape

The rectangular face shape is the opposite of the heart-shaped face — it is longer than it is wide and has a signature straight jawline. When it comes to rectangular faces, we recommend trying oversized frames to help balance the length. Wayfarers or D-frames can add width and structure, while round or oval frames will soften your angular features. The choice is yours, and there are lots of solutions you can work with.