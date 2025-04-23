We must build cybersecurity into educational system for safe digital learning – Onyinye Obioha-Val

In an era where Nigerian educational institutions are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, Onyinye Obioha-Val is emerging as a key voice in redefining how schools can safeguard digital learning environments.

A cybersecurity scholar, systems auditor, and educator, Obioha-Val is leading transformative efforts that combine academic rigour with real-world solutions to cyber threats, especially in resource-constrained educational systems.

With a multidisciplinary background in education, engineering, and IT governance, she has become renowned for her ability to translate complex cybersecurity challenges into actionable strategies. “We must go beyond responding to threats—we need to anticipate them and build systems that are smart, scalable, and secure,” she stated.

Holding several advanced degrees—including in cybersecurity policy, business administration, and electrical/electronic engineering—and currently pursuing a doctorate in computer/electrical engineering, Obioha-Val has also earned over 20 internationally recognized certifications in areas such as cloud security, ethical hacking, ISO standards, and artificial intelligence.

Her research is already influencing educational policy and digital safety strategies. One of her recent peer-reviewed studies showed that AI-enabled school systems are 75% less likely to experience cyber breaches, offering phased implementation plans and ethical considerations for schools seeking cost-effective digital security.

In another significant publication, she identified how inter-agency collaboration and shared threat intelligence could reduce cybersecurity incidents in educational systems by almost 50%. “Education cannot thrive in fear. Our children deserve digital spaces that are as secure as they are smart,” she said.

Obioha-Val’s work is not confined to academia. She has led high-level IT audits under globally accepted frameworks, identifying systemic risks in application security, access controls, and network infrastructure. Her evaluations have directly contributed to stronger digital governance in schools and public institutions.

Inside the classroom, her impact is equally profound. She teaches core subjects while integrating lessons in digital literacy and cyber hygiene, helping students and school administrators adopt responsible tech use. “Teaching cyber awareness alongside math and science is no longer optional—it’s essential for 21st-century education,” she emphasized.

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. She has received national recognition for her leadership in engineering and education and international honours for her pioneering research in AI-driven cybersecurity. Obioha-Val is a fellow of several global professional bodies and actively collaborates on groundbreaking research in open-source intelligence, blockchain-based systems, and AI-augmented cyber defence.

At the core of her work is a commitment to ethics, inclusivity, and public service. She advocates for accessible cybersecurity solutions that serve all institutions, particularly those in underserved communities. “Security should not be a privilege of the wealthy. Every student, regardless of where they are, deserves to learn in a safe digital environment,” she affirmed.

As she continues to push the boundaries of innovation, Obioha-Val envisions AI-powered safety systems, adaptive cybersecurity curricula, and cross-border knowledge-sharing partnerships that raise the baseline of protection across Africa and beyond.

“In a fragmented and reactive field, Onyinye Obioha-Val is offering a new blueprint—one rooted in collaboration, integrity, and sustainability,” said one academic peer. Indeed, she is not just responding to the digital challenges of today’s education systems—she is actively shaping the future of secure learning in Nigeria and the world.