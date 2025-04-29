WBMC holds graduation ceremony

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Business Mentoring Class (WBMC) has held the graduation ceremony of Cohort 1 students of the Business Readiness Course (BRC).

According to a statement made available to the Vanguard, the event was the 4th edition of WBMC for the year and it delivered high-impact insights for local business owners and startup founders.

The statement reads: “The keynote speaker, Mrs. Ufuoma Ogbo, fondly known as Chef Buffy, delivered a powerful session centered around timeless principles for business growth and personal alignment. Her keynote address was on the topic, Things That Work. She encouraged entrepreneurs to identify and double down on proven strategies, highlighting key principles for sustainable success in business.

“The graduation ceremony for the BRC Cohort 1 students was a proud moment with 32 registered students. However, only 21 students successfully completed the intensive BRC program — a hands-on course designed to equip entrepreneurs with the practical tools and strategies needed to thrive in today’s marketplace.

“Special guests in attendance included Barr. Mrs. Elohor Smooth, Dr. Mrs. Agolo, Pst. Mrs. Elohor Sodje, Mrs. Zainab Ayo among other notable personalities who came to celebrate the growth of local enterprise and the inspiring progress of the BRC cohort.

“Convener of WBMC, Dr. Segun Manuel, fondly called Odogwu of Customer Service, congratulated the graduating cohort and encouraged all attendees to stay committed to their growth journey. He reminded them that the WBMC remains a free platform designed to mentor, inspire, and build structures for emerging entrepreneurs in Warri and beyond.

“He also announced that registration is now open for Cohort 2 of the BRC, which is scheduled to commence in the month of May 2025.

“As WBMC continues its mission to empower business owners through knowledge and mentoring, the impact is becoming increasingly evident — one class, one entrepreneur at a time.”