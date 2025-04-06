Waterfronts: Lagos govt issues stop work orders to setback violators

Lagos govt issues stop work orders to setback violators

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, MWID, has issued multiple stop-work orders and contravention notices to developers found violating the State’s established waterfront setback regulations.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, gave the order at the weekend during an inspection tour of ongoing projects.

The MWID monitoring team visited several estates, including Megamound Estate via Lekki County, Victoria Crest III and IV, Oral Estate, and Pine Estate along Orchid Road, Ajah. Several structures were flagged for encroaching on designated waterfront setback areas.

Therefore, Alebiosu called on all stakeholders to strictly adhere to waterfront regulatory laws and ensure proper approvals from the ministry before embarking on any development near the State’s waterfronts.

He further warned that subsequent visits to the areas would result in a total clampdown, urging all parties involved in the violations to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

