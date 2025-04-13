Warri Federal Constituency:Gbaramatu not historic kingdom, says Warri Media Group

Entrance to the arena of the Amasiekumor Festiva

*Tasks media, historians on accuracy

Warri Media Group has said that Gbaramatu in Delta State does not qualify as a historic kingdom, noting its kingship was instituted only in 2017.



It also urged the media, historians, and the public to approach such matters with thoughtfulness, balance, and a commitment to truth.



The body in a statement by its Secretary, Augustus Akperi, said this in a statement issued against the backdrop of issues arising from the delination of ward by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Warri Federal Constituency.

The statement reads:” The Warri Media Group has noted recent narratives attempting to connect the Gbaramatu area—and, by implication, the community of Kantu—to long-standing royal traditions in the Niger Delta.



“In the interest of historical accuracy and public clarity, we respectfully clarify that while Gbaramatu and Kantu may share communal links, Gbaramatu does not qualify as a historic kingdom in the classical sense recognized across the region. It is a matter of public record that the kingship in Gbaramatu was instituted only in 2017, with no historical continuity from traditional monarchies of centuries past.



“Rooted in the Itsekiri cultural space, the Warri Media Group remains committed to promoting factual history and respectful coexistence. The Itsekiri monarchy, founded by Ginuwa I in 1480, stands as one of the few verifiable and uninterrupted royal institutions in the Niger Delta.



“We respect the right of all communities to affirm their identity. However, such efforts must be anchored in documented history. Revisionist claims not grounded in credible sources can blur lines between heritage and fiction—creating confusion rather than cohesion.



“Historical and legal records affirm that the Gbaramatu communities reside on Itsekiri land, specifically that of Omadino and Ugborodo communities.



Okerenghigho (surreptitiously renamed Okerenkoko)—site of the Nigerian Maritime University—is part of Omadino (Itsekiri) land. This was upheld in Suit No. W/30/1962 and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in SC/294/70.



“Oporoza, now the administrative center of Gbaramatu, is also located on Ugborodo (Itsekiri) land. In Suit No. W/124/76, the court confirmed that Ijaw settlers were permitted by the Itsekiri to reside there under agreed conditions.



“These legal rulings remain binding and part of the public record, providing necessary context to ongoing territorial discussions.



“We urge media professionals, historians, and the general public to approach such matters with thoughtfulness, balance, and a commitment to truth. Preserving the integrity of our shared histories is vital to sustaining peace and mutual respect in our diverse region.”