Videos: Portable knocks out Speed Darlington in second round

Controversial musician, Badmus Okikiola, aka Portable, landed his rival Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, a second round knock-out on Saturday morning.

Both musicians squared up in Lagos in a bout tagged ‘Chaos in the Rings’ at the Balmoral Events Centre.

Portable displayed greater tactics in throwing punches, emerging victorious in just the second round.

Speed Darlington, also called Akpi, left the ring with his left arm on a sling.