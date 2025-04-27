Video: Nigerian singer Skales meets Lamine Yamal after ‘Shake Body’ viral dance

Nigerian music star Skales finally met Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, as his hit song “Shake Body” became an unexpected anthem during the Copa del Rey celebrations.

In a moment that felt tailor-made for the stars, Skales linked up with Barcelona’s rising star Yamal after the Catalan club’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Real Madrid to claim the Copa del Rey title at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

The long-awaited meeting came after Skales’ 2015 hit, “Shake Body,” gained newfound popularity on the European football stage, following a viral moment where Spanish stars Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion danced to the track.

The spontaneous clip quickly spread across social media, igniting the #ShakeBodyChallenge and sending Skales’ streaming numbers soaring to new heights.

Ahead of the final on Saturday, April 26, Skales embraced the excitement of the occasion.

Hours before kick-off, he shared a lively video on Instagram, with more than 2.1 million followers, dancing the #ShakeBodyChallenge alongside none other than Lamine Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, and his younger brother, Keyne.

Skales captioned the clip, “I just met Lamine Yamal’s mom!! Now I see it runs in the family!!! Oya Shakebody.”

The heartwarming connection between Skales and the Yamal family resonated with fans, showcasing how music truly bridges gaps across borders.

During the match, Barcelona’s 17-year-old prodigy, Lamine Yamal, played a pivotal role, assisting Pedri’s opening goal and Ferran Torres’ equaliser before Jules Koundé’s stunning strike secured the win in extra time.

After the final whistle, Skales finally met the young hero, Yamal, and the two captured the full-circle moment in heartfelt selfies and videos, marking a memorable connection between music and football.