Video: 2Face’s mother meets singer’s lover, Natasha months after rejecting relationship

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face has reunited with his mother, Rose, two months after he was declared missing.

In February, the Idibia family raised concerns by petitioning the Department of State Services (DSS),

reporting that 2Face had been missing since February 10.

2Baba and Honourable Natasha visit the singer's mom. pic.twitter.com/YB1Ton8aUz — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 27, 2025

According to the letter, he had left his home wearing lounge clothes and had not been seen since.

However, in a recently circulated video, 2face was seen sharing a joyful moment with his mother and other family members.

Also present was Natasha Osawaru, his new partner, suggesting that family tensions — particularly with his mother — have eased.

Earlier in February, Rose had publicly opposed 2Face’s relationship with Natasha.

She pleaded with Natasha to leave her son alone and demanded that she remove the beads placed on his

hands and neck, suggesting that 2Face was not acting of his own free will.

Natasha, however, defended the beads, explaining they were symbols of her family’s royal heritage.

2Face’s relationship with Natasha gained public attention after he confirmed their union in January, shortly after announcing his separation from Annie Idibia.

At the time, the singer proposed to Natasha, insisting their relationship had no connection to his breakup with Annie.

Recently, Natasha updated her Instagram bio to include 2Face’s surname, signaling a deepening of their bond.

Vanguard News