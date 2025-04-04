Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 after health battle

Popular Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar has passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

Dr. Santosh Shetty of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where Kumar was admitted, confirmed his passing, attributing it to “age-related health issues.”

His son, Kunal Goswami, told ANI news agency that the veteran actor had been battling health issues for a long time.

Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic films, gained widespread fame in the 1960s and 1970s. His body of work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, shaping the nation’s film landscape.

Born as Harikrishan Goswami in 1937 in Punjab, Kumar made a name for himself with films such as Shaheed, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Kranti.

Known for their patriotic themes, his movies resonated deeply with Indian audiences.

Over the years, Kumar received several prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor.

His immense contributions to cinema were further recognized with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest film honor.

As news of his passing spread, tributes flooded social media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as an “icon of Indian cinema,” writing on X, “Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also paid tribute, describing Kumar’s passing as “a great loss to the [film] industry” and emphasizing that “the entire industry would miss him.”

