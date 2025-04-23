Vatican, Rome in lock down for Pope Francis’s funeral

Pope Francis addresses the crowd from a window of the Gemelli hospital before being discharged following a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. Pope Francis is to leave hospital todayand return to his residence in the Vatican, where he is to spend “at least two months” recovering, one of his doctors announced during a press conference on March 22, 2025. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency reports and Ebunoluwa Sessou

With royals, presidents and hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithfuls heading to Rome following Pope Francis’s death, Italy and the Vatican are rolling out a massive security plan.

Francis’s funeral will take place on Saturday and cardinals have already begun arriving from around the world for both the ceremony and the conclave, the secret voting process to elect a new pope.

The Argentine’s body is meanwhile lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica, drawing tens of thousands of mourners.

“We’ve been on alert since Monday,” when the 88-year-old Francis died, said a member of the Swiss Guard, the army responsible for the pope’s security, famed for their colourful striped uniforms.

“And the next few days are going to be very difficult,” the guard, who wanted to remain anonymous said.

Tourists already faced with numerous construction sites in the Italian capital and famously poor public transportation now find themselves at the heart of a lockdown set to last several weeks.

Fighter jets are on stand-by and special police sniper units are deployed on the rooftops of buildings along the Via della Conciliazione, the vast avenue which leads to St. Peter’s Square.

A 24-hour no-fly zone over Rome is already in place.

The political VIP line-up for the funeral include US President Donald Trump, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Argentina’s Javier Milei.

The kings of Belgium and Spain will be present, as will Britain’s Prince William.

In all, between 150 and 170 delegations are expected and all would need a police escort.

For the funeral of John Paul II in April 2005, more than 10,000 law enforcement officers were deployed in the Eternal City, which hosted around 200 delegations.

As Francis’s body was laid in state, Italian police set up checkpoints around the Vatican.

“The entire St. Peter’s area, and not only that, will be subject to very strict controls,” warned Rome’s Prefect Lamberto Giannini.

Police helicopters buzz incessantly above Rome’s historic centre and the approach to the Vatican.

Pilgrims entering St Peter’s have to go through airport-style security checks, placing their belongings in X-ray scanners while police carry out spot checks of backpacks in the area.

Benedict XVI’s funeral in 2023 drew around 200,000 people but this is a special Catholic year — a holy Jubilee year — so at least 250,000 faithful are expected to turn out for the funeral.

Catholic Secretariat, SECAM say death an indelible mark on world

Meanwhile, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, SECAM, United Gospel Churches Association of Nations, Nigeria and United States of America and the Christian Association of Nigeria, have described the passing of Pope Francis as spiritually significant, coming at a time the church proclaimed with joy the victory of Christ over death.

Reflecting on the life of late Pope Francis, they said he was a remarkable figure, who left an indelible mark on the world.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, on behalf of the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, the death of Pope Francis, “was a return to the Lord” in this sacred season which offers a consoling reminder of thehristian hope in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life.

According to him, “Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, served the church with humility, courage and deep love for the poor and excluded.

“He was a tireless advocate for migrants and refugees, promoted a more synodal church rotted in listening and shared responsibility and called for culture of kindness and human fraternity.

In her contribution, Bishop Dr Priscilla Otuya, International Prelate of the United Gospel Churches Association of Nations, Nigeria and United States of America said: “Pope Francis was a bridge builder who sought to foster greater understanding and cooperation between different faith communities. He was a champion of ecumenism, and his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation were widely recognized.

“Pope Francis’s legacy will be remembered for generations to come. His love, compassion, and dedication to serving others have inspired a new generation of leaders and ordinary people alike.

“Pope Francis was a man of faith who sought to serve God and humanity. His life and ministry were marked by a deep commitment to the Gospel, and his words and actions continue to inspire and challenge people around the world.’’

Also, Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo Archbishop of Kinshasa President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, SECAM, said: “Pope Francis has been more than a shepherd to the universal church; he has been a profound source of inspiration, particularly for us in Africa.

‘’His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with our continent’s struggles and aspirations.”

“His advocacy for the environment, based on a deep appreciation for our common home, and his emphasis on the importance of dialogue, have inspired us to take action in addressing the pressing issues facing our communities today.

“He courageously called us to embrace the spirit of synodality, encouraging all members of the Church to walk together, listen to one another, and build a more inclusive and loving community.’’