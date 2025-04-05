Vanguard award will inspire others to emulate us – Sule Lamido

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said his recognition for the Lifetime Achievements Award by Vanguard Media Limited will inspire others to emulate him and strive to contribute their own quota to public services as well as the growth and development of the nation.

Lamido, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, stated this shortly after receiving the letter of nomination for the award presented to him by the Chairman, Editorial Board of Vanguard Media Limited, Ochereome Nnanna, in his Kano office.

The two-term ex-governor described Vanguard newspaper as a friend and partner who took personal interest in him and gave his activities adequate coverage while he was minister, governor and even after his time in government.

According to him, “Let me express my sincere appreciation to the management of Vanguard Media Limited for supporting and promoting me through your newspaper.

“I want to, on my family’s behalf, thank Vanguard Media Limited, who I see also as a friend and a partner, who had taken interest in me in all my activities when I was minister, governor and outside office by monitoring me, promoting me and covering my activities. And everything I did is fully captured by Vanguard. So you have been a good friend and partner. And therefore, to give me this kind of honour is not surprising coming from my partner.

“This honour given to me will inspire others also to want to know what are the values which we cherish, what are things we did and which role are we playing under democracy so that they will also be able to emulate us, standing up for justice, fairness, freedom and liberty of the people,” Lamido stated.

Earlier, Mr Nnanna said the award was in recognition of the numerous roles Lamido has played in shaping the nation’s democracy.