US orders 30-day registration for all foreign nationals or face jail, deportation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new rule requiring all foreign nationals who stay in the country for more than 30 days to register with the federal government.

The directive, introduced this week, is one of the strictest immigration measures in recent years.

In a post titled “Message to Illegal Aliens” and tagged to President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the agency stated,

“Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport.”

Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport. pic.twitter.com/FrsAQtUA7H — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 12, 2025

Non-compliance could lead to daily fines of $998, heavier penalties for those who promise to leave but don’t, imprisonment, and permanent bans from re-entry.

DHS warned that delaying registration will increase penalties and reduce the chances of returning legally.



“The longer you wait, the higher the penalty, and the slimmer your chances of returning,” the department said.

The agency also introduced a “safe exit” provision for undocumented individuals who choose to leave voluntarily.

Those who self-deport may be allowed to select their departure flight, keep their earnings if they haven’t committed any crimes, apply for subsidized travel if they can’t afford it, and stay eligible for future immigration pathways.



“Self-deport now,” the DHS urged, as it prepares to intensify enforcement.

While the rule doesn’t currently apply to individuals on valid visas like H-1B or F-1, DHS emphasized that once a visa becomes invalid—due to expiration, job loss, or program termination—the individual is considered “unlawfully present” and subject to the same penalties.

Maintaining legal status, the agency noted, is more critical than ever.

Vanguard News