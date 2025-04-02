Uromi: Okpebholo has chosen path of de-escalation – Edo SSG

By Etop Ekanem

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, has disclosed that the people of Uromi community successfully rescued 11 out of 27 travellers affected by the recent crisis.

Speaking during a television interview, Ikhilor revealed that three rescued individuals are receiving medical treatment, while the others have been transported back to Kano by the Edo State Government. However, he strongly condemned the killing of 16 individuals.

Ikhilor noted that despite being in office for just four months, the Governor Okpebholo-led administration has made significant strides in addressing inherited security challenges.

“Before we came in, things were dire. Illegal vigilante groups were operating unchecked. Just before the election, the Inspector General of Police suspended them after an incident where a vigilante shot and killed a police officer at the airport,” he said.

He explained that vigilantes involved in the Uromi incident were part of a previously suspended group that operated under the last administration. The government had begun profiling and retraining them under the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law before the tragic incident occurred.

“For over 100 years, Uromi has been a gateway between the South and the North, and an incident like this has never happened before. The timing raises important security questions,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration has been proactive in security reforms: Procured over 75 brand-new Hilux vehicles for security agencies. Supplied power motorcycles for operatives to chase bandits out of forests. Successfully rescued a kidnapped traditional ruler in Uromi within 48 hours. Ikhilor accused political actors of spreading misinformation to stir unrest.

“For example, a 2021 video of women protesting against kidnappings and rape in Uromi has resurfaced and is being falsely circulated by opposition figures as a recent event.”

He warned against politicizing security issues, stressing that all efforts should be focused on unity and peace.

The SSG emphasized that Governor Okpebholo’s visit to Kano was critical in preventing a national crisis.

“Many may not fully understand this, but anyone familiar with Nigeria’s ethnic dynamics will appreciate the significance of his actions,” he said.

During the visit, the governor met with: Kano State Government officials, Leaders of ethnic minority groups, including Igbo and Yoruba communities.

These groups expressed gratitude, recognizing that his intervention helped prevent reprisals and ensured the safety of millions of Edo indigenes in Kano.

Ikhilor called on Nigerians to acknowledge the lives saved, not just those lost.

“The people of Uromi deserve commendation for their bravery in rescuing 11 individuals. We are also working to sensitize the community against incitement from external political actors.”

He urged all stakeholders to promote peace, harmony, and coexistence, rather than fueling division for political gains.