Uromi killings: Traditional ruler laments violent killings, kidnapping before incident

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO—THE palace of the Ojuromi of Uromi, yesterday, condemned the extra-judicial killing of 16 travellers, who claimed to be hunters but lamented the poor state of insecurity in the area and called for the establishment of a military base and mobile police force unit in the area.

While condemning the act, it also sympathized with the people of Uromi, who have been victims of criminal activities including kidnappings and extrajudicial killings.

Though unsigned, when contacted, the Ojuromi of Uromi, HRH Anselm Eidenojie told Vanguard that he authorised the statement.

Corroborating him, the Palace Secretary, Gregory Omonikhobhio, said: “The palace approved the statement after a meeting of the council and the head of the council is the king.”

The statement read: “The Palace of His Royal Majesty, the Ojuromi of Uromi, strongly condemns the tragic and unfortunate killing of travellers within his domain.

“The Ojuromi of Uromi deeply regrets this act of jungle justice and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Kano, and all affected communities. His Majesty also sympathizes with his people, who have suffered at the hands of criminal elements, enduring kidnappings and extrajudicial killings that have plagued Uromi and Esanland for far too long.

“It is important to recognise the root causes of this distressing event. For years, the people of Uromi have cried out for help, urging both the state and federal governments to address the worsening security situation in Uromi and the greater Esanland. This incident is a clear indication of the failure of proper security formulation in Uromi.

“Uromi is no longer just a town, it is a growing city and one of the fastest-developing communities in southern Nigeria. With this growth comes an increasing population and the presence of various individuals, some of whom have contributed to insecurity. The current Uromi Divisional Police Station is no longer sufficient to safeguard lives and property, and this recent act of lawlessness highlights the urgent need for a Rapid Response Team, paramilitary presenc.

, and a military forward base in Uromi to ensure proper security.

“The fact that such a barbaric incident occurred over several hours without any visible police intervention is deeply alarming. It exposes the grave security lapses in the region and the dire need for immediate and effective security reinforcements.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to deploy more security personnel and leverage the already existing security structures that the community has put in place. The worsening insecurity has left our people unable to access their farmlands, threatening livelihoods and increasing tensions. If nothing is done, such unfortunate incidents may continue to occur.”