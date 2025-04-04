Uromi killings: Group calls for restraint to avoid spillover

The Unity Advance Group (UAG), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has urged Nigerians to exercise restraint over the recent killings in Uromi, Edo, to avoid a spillover.

Convener of the group, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Aigbedion said the incident had led to tensions in some parts of the country while the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Condemning the killings, Aigbedion warned that too many crises could worsen the economic problems in the country.

He appealed to all Nigerians, especially those directly or indirectly affected, to trust the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him, Nigerians must learn how to tolerate each other and not take the law into their hands.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria under the able leadership of Gen. Musa have enough on their hands and we must not stretch the security agencies.

“No country thrives where there is persistent insecurity. The tensions are not good for the country.

“We urge those affected by the killings to remain calm and wait on the security agencies to give them justice,” he said.

Aigbedion lauded the political leaders in Edo and Kano States for the high level of responsibility they have shown so far to deescalate the issue.

He also lauded the defence chief for assuring the affected families of justice and readiness of the armed forces to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure justice and peace.