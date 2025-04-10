Uromi killings: FG, Edo govt set up fact-finding committee

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Thursday disclosed that the federal government, in collaboration with the state government, has established a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent killing of hunters in Uromi, Edo.

Okpebholo announced this while receiving a high-powered delegation from Kano State, led by Deputy Gov. Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo in Benin.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deeply displeased with the tragic incident and was committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“This incident has opened our eyes. We are now ready to address national issues and improve life for everyone,” Okpebholo said.

“The president is determined to get to the root of this. We want a lasting solution and justice for all those affected.

“I also wish to inform you that the president and the Edo government have jointly set up a committee to uncover the underlying causes of the incident.

“The report you’ve submitted will guide us going forward and ensure we don’t need to trouble you further.

“The public will be kept informed of the committee’s activities.”

According to Okpebholo, Edo is home to peace-loving people.

“We welcome everyone who lives with us. Kano and Edo have enjoyed a strong history of commercial and industrial collaboration,” he added.

In his remarks, Gwarzo expressed gratitude to Okpebholo for his earlier visit to Kano State and his efforts during the crisis.

“Our visit is to formally thank you for your peaceful intervention during the Uromi crisis and your solidarity with the people of Kano,” Gwarzo stated.

“Kano State set up a committee to verify the names, numbers, next of kin, and survivors. We are here to formally submit the final report.

“You assured us that justice will be served, and we believe you, Mr Governor. We seek a transparent process to ensure fairness and accountability.

“Sixteen lives were lost—victims from five local government areas in Kano. Their families are looking to you for justice and closure.”

Okpebholo and the Kano delegation later visited Uromi, where they met with members of the Hausa community affected by the incident. (NAN)