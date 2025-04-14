No fewer than 235 soldiers have been lost in the past day by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction, says the Russian Defence Ministry on Monday in a statement.

In total, Ukraine has lost more than 74,245 service people and 406 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk direction, the ministry also said.

According to the ministry, in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 235 service people, an armored personnel carrier; three combat armored vehicles, 14 cars, and four field artillery weapons.

”Others include four mortars and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system