UK opens door for STEM teachers: How Nigerians seeking QTS, relocation can apply

Aspiring Nigerian teachers looking to relocate to the United Kingdom, UK now have a clearer path to securing Qualified Teacher Status (QTS), especially in high-demand STEM and modern foreign language subjects.

The UK’s Department for Education has outlined key requirements for international applicants, highlighting qualifications, documentation, and subject-specific expectations that must be met to teach in secondary schools across England.

Key Requirements

Valid International Passport



Applicants must possess a valid, non-expired international passport. No other forms of identification will be accepted.

Educational Qualifications



Teachers must hold a teaching qualification equivalent to a UK Level 6 or higher. If this teaching qualification is not a bachelor’s degree, a separate bachelor’s degree is also required.

Certificates and Transcripts



For every qualification listed, applicants must submit both a certificate and a transcript (or diploma supplement), indicating the scope of practical teaching covered during training.

Nigeria-Specific Restrictions



Certain Nigerian teaching qualifications are not recognized in the UK. These include:

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

Teachers Certificate Grade II

Associate Certificate in Education (pre-1990)

Accepted Teaching Subjects



Eligibility is limited to applicants trained in teaching students in specific subjects:

Maths, Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics), Computer Science

French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish

Related fields like Agricultural Science or Economics are not accepted unless at least 50% of the bachelor’s degree or 25% of teacher training was focused on an approved subject.

English Language Proficiency



Candidates must demonstrate English proficiency through:

A degree taught in English

An approved English language test, such as IELTS for UKVI

Letter of Professional Standing



Upon acceptance of the QTS application, candidates must contact Nigeria’s Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) to submit the following directly to the UK Department for Education:

Letter of Professional Standing

TRCN certificate and license

Valid ID

References from Teaching Experience



Applicants must submit references from schools where they have:

Taught post-qualification

Taught without supervision

Delivered and assessed lessons for a minimum of four students

Worked within institutions offering mandatory education

How to apply

STEP 1: Apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)

Visit the official UK government site: Apply for QTS in England

Steps:

Create an account

Fill in your qualifications and teaching experience

Upload your documents

Submit your application

Note: You don’t need to send your Letter of Professional Standing (LoPS) at this stage.

STEP 2: Await Initial Review

After submission, the UK Department for Education (DfE) will review your application. If it passes the initial assessment, you’ll receive instructions to request a Letter of Professional Standing from Nigeria’s Teachers Registration Council (TRCN).

STEP 3: Request Your LoPS from TRCN

When asked by the UK authorities:

Email: [email protected]

Include: Your QTS application reference number TRCN certificate and license Valid ID (passport or national ID)



TRCN will send your LoPS directly to the UK DfE.

STEP 6: Get Your QTS Decision

Once your documents are verified and accepted, the DfE will issue your Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) — an official requirement to teach in most schools in England.

After Gaining QTS: Securing a Teaching Job and Relocating

STEP 7: Search for Sponsored Teaching Jobs

Visit:

Tip: Filter for roles that explicitly mention “Visa sponsorship available.”

STEP 8: Obtain a Job Offer & Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

Once you’re hired, your school will provide a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) — a requirement for your visa application.

STEP 9: Apply for the UK Skilled Worker Visa

With your job offer and CoS:

Pay visa application fees

Pay Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS)

Submit your biometric data

STEP 10: Prepare for Your Relocation

Plan your move:

Book your flight and arrange accommodation

Budget for settling-in costs

Learn about the UK school system and cultural expectations

Vanguard News