UK opens door for STEM teachers: How Nigerians seeking QTS, relocation can apply

Aspiring Nigerian teachers looking to relocate to the United Kingdom, UK now have a clearer path to securing Qualified Teacher Status (QTS), especially in high-demand STEM and modern foreign language subjects.
The UK’s Department for Education has outlined key requirements for international applicants, highlighting qualifications, documentation, and subject-specific expectations that must be met to teach in secondary schools across England.
Key Requirements
Valid International Passport
Applicants must possess a valid, non-expired international passport. No other forms of identification will be accepted.
Educational Qualifications
Teachers must hold a teaching qualification equivalent to a UK Level 6 or higher. If this teaching qualification is not a bachelor’s degree, a separate bachelor’s degree is also required.
Certificates and Transcripts
For every qualification listed, applicants must submit both a certificate and a transcript (or diploma supplement), indicating the scope of practical teaching covered during training.
Nigeria-Specific Restrictions
Certain Nigerian teaching qualifications are not recognized in the UK. These include:
- Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)
- Teachers Certificate Grade II
- Associate Certificate in Education (pre-1990)
Accepted Teaching Subjects
Eligibility is limited to applicants trained in teaching students in specific subjects:
- Maths, Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics), Computer Science
- French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish
Related fields like Agricultural Science or Economics are not accepted unless at least 50% of the bachelor’s degree or 25% of teacher training was focused on an approved subject.
English Language Proficiency
Candidates must demonstrate English proficiency through:
- A degree taught in English
- An approved English language test, such as IELTS for UKVI
Letter of Professional Standing
Upon acceptance of the QTS application, candidates must contact Nigeria’s Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) to submit the following directly to the UK Department for Education:
- Letter of Professional Standing
- TRCN certificate and license
- Valid ID
References from Teaching Experience
Applicants must submit references from schools where they have:
- Taught post-qualification
- Taught without supervision
- Delivered and assessed lessons for a minimum of four students
- Worked within institutions offering mandatory education
How to apply
STEP 1: Apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)
Visit the official UK government site: Apply for QTS in England
Steps:
- Create an account
- Fill in your qualifications and teaching experience
- Upload your documents
- Submit your application
Note: You don’t need to send your Letter of Professional Standing (LoPS) at this stage.
STEP 2: Await Initial Review
After submission, the UK Department for Education (DfE) will review your application. If it passes the initial assessment, you’ll receive instructions to request a Letter of Professional Standing from Nigeria’s Teachers Registration Council (TRCN).
STEP 3: Request Your LoPS from TRCN
When asked by the UK authorities:
- Email: [email protected]
- Include:
- Your QTS application reference number
- TRCN certificate and license
- Valid ID (passport or national ID)
TRCN will send your LoPS directly to the UK DfE.
STEP 6: Get Your QTS Decision
Once your documents are verified and accepted, the DfE will issue your Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) — an official requirement to teach in most schools in England.
After Gaining QTS: Securing a Teaching Job and Relocating
STEP 7: Search for Sponsored Teaching Jobs
Visit:
Tip: Filter for roles that explicitly mention “Visa sponsorship available.”
STEP 8: Obtain a Job Offer & Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)
Once you’re hired, your school will provide a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) — a requirement for your visa application.
STEP 9: Apply for the UK Skilled Worker Visa
With your job offer and CoS:
- Pay visa application fees
- Pay Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS)
- Submit your biometric data
STEP 10: Prepare for Your Relocation
Plan your move:
- Book your flight and arrange accommodation
- Budget for settling-in costs
- Learn about the UK school system and cultural expectations
Disclaimer
