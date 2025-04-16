UI matriculates 4,649 students for 2024/2025 academic session

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has matriculated 4,649 students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The matriculation ceremony was held at the International Conference Centre of the institution in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The institute’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said the students, from within and in the diaspora, sought admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry windows.

According to him, 11,912 sat for the post-UTME examination, having fulfilled the initial 200-point standard threshold.

“7,017 out of this figure scored 50 per cent and above; 4,411 were admitted through UTME, and 238 were admitted through Direct Entry.

“The students were offered provisional admission into the University of Ibadan, both at the UTME and Direct Entry levels,” Adebowale said.

The VC charged the admitted students to raise the bar of excellence, morality and proper conduct by embracing and harnessing both challenges and opportunities currently in the institution.

He urged the matriculants to embrace discipline, uphold integrity, remain resilient and contribute to the institution’s legacy.

In his matriculation speech, an alumnus of the institution and an industry expert, Mr Olukayode Aiyenuyo, enjoined the newly admitted students to maximise their time in the university.

He explained the difference between ‘being and doing’, adding that what individuals want to be is not the same as what they want.

Aiyenuyo stated that ‘doing’ involves action, focusing on achieving deadlines and tasks, whereas ‘being’ implies presence and intentionality in actions.

“There is a need to find balance, because who you choose to be is far more important than what you want to do,” he said.

He charged the matriculants to craft their identity by embracing diversity, finding balance, pursuing knowledge and aligning their purpose.

“What you do must align with who you want to be.

“Success does not come without trying. Good grades do not come without frustration. Life is too special to be spent stressed.

“Learn to navigate challenges with grace,” Aiyenuyo said.

He urged them to discover and harness the enormous potential, power and capacity their new status had provided.